Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United 0-0 Valencia CF: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis 

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
670   //    03 Oct 2018, 10:49 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Valencia C.F at Old Trafford last night. The encounter was evenly contested in the first half when both sides played the match with a good tempo and intensity. However, United could not replicate that attitude in the second half and many of the players looked affected by fatigue. Valencia was sturdy in defence as they neutralized Romelu Lukaku's threat inside the box. Currently United and Valencia are placed on the second and third positions in the groups respectively.

Here are the major talking points and tactical analysis from the match:

#5 Change in approach from Manchester United increases initial intensity


Ra
Rashford took some venomous shots

After a pathetic display in the loss against West Ham United a few days ago, United needed to show more desire and intent to win in this match.

 After all, this was the first Champions League encounter of the season at Old Trafford. United started of brilliantly and there was a good amount of pace and intensity on the field. The midfielders were disciplined with their passing and the wingers were always on the run.

Moreover, Eric Bailly’s presence surely added more solidarity and the team looked to play out the attack from the backline. The Ivorian challenged well for the ball and passed it ahead with purpose.

 Even Nemanja Matic assumed a more dynamic role as he used his left foot to release Luke Shaw on the overlap.

Alexis Sanchez looked lively from the right flank and Romelu Lukaku interchanged positions on the attacking front regularly. Overall, Mourinho’s team seemed to dominate the proceedings early on into the game.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez
Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Sportsmonks and Cricfrenzy.
Manchester United v Valencia: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 important conclusions...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players rating against Valencia
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fans tear into Manchester United after bore draw with...
RELATED STORY
Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez puts in another poor...
RELATED STORY
Judgement Day for Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Valencia 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us