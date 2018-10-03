Manchester United 0-0 Valencia CF: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Valencia C.F at Old Trafford last night. The encounter was evenly contested in the first half when both sides played the match with a good tempo and intensity. However, United could not replicate that attitude in the second half and many of the players looked affected by fatigue. Valencia was sturdy in defence as they neutralized Romelu Lukaku's threat inside the box. Currently United and Valencia are placed on the second and third positions in the groups respectively.

Here are the major talking points and tactical analysis from the match:

#5 Change in approach from Manchester United increases initial intensity

Rashford took some venomous shots

After a pathetic display in the loss against West Ham United a few days ago, United needed to show more desire and intent to win in this match.

After all, this was the first Champions League encounter of the season at Old Trafford. United started of brilliantly and there was a good amount of pace and intensity on the field. The midfielders were disciplined with their passing and the wingers were always on the run.

Moreover, Eric Bailly’s presence surely added more solidarity and the team looked to play out the attack from the backline. The Ivorian challenged well for the ball and passed it ahead with purpose.

Even Nemanja Matic assumed a more dynamic role as he used his left foot to release Luke Shaw on the overlap.

Alexis Sanchez looked lively from the right flank and Romelu Lukaku interchanged positions on the attacking front regularly. Overall, Mourinho’s team seemed to dominate the proceedings early on into the game.

