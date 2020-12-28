Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Wednesday in their next English Premier League encounter.

Manchester United come into this game following a 2-2 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from attacker Marcus Rashford and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United were cancelled out by a strike from winger Harvey Barnes and an own goal from defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Molineux Stadium.

An early first-half goal from France international Tanguy Ndombele for Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Moroccan centre-back Roman Saiss for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-W-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-L-D

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Phil Jones, who is out with an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Injured: Phil Jones

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without star striker Raul Jimenez and Spanish full-back Jonny, who are both out due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Belgium international Leander Dendoncker, centre-back Willy Boly and Brazilian left-back Marcal.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny

Doubtful: Marcal, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester United, despite the criticism, are in a good position in the league table. A win in this game would see them jump to second, two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have been key players, while veteran striker Edinson Cavani has been in good form when called upon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are missing Raul Jimenez. The Mexico international's absence has shown a bluntness in attack, with youngster Fabio Silva still learning the ropes. Pedro Neto has impressed, while Daniel Podence and Adama Traore could prove to be crucial if they are to get a result.

Manchester United have managed to win games due to the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese star could prove to be the difference maker in this encounter. We expect Manchester United to narrowly win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

