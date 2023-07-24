Manchester United vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

Manchester United will look to continue with their positive start to the pre-season as they take on Wrexham in California on Tuesday.

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho to make it three wins in a row in pre-season. They beat Leeds United and Lyon in back-to-back games prior to their meeting with the Gunners.

The Red Devils will take on Welsh side Wrexham on Tuesday night. However, Manchester United will be represented by academy graduates as the senior side is set to play against Real Madrid on Wednesday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Tuesday's match will allow a group of talented youngsters to earn some game time for the senior team. Players like Marc Jurado, Shola Shoretire, Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Noam Emeran are expected to be involved.

The likes of Alvaro Fernandez, Dan Gore, Rake Vitak and Hannibal Mjebri, who have been with the senior team, could also feature.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, earned promotion to League Two after winning the National League last term. Their League Two season will kick off on August 5 prior to which they will play two friendlies, against Manchester United and Philadelphia Union II.

Their pre-season preparations got off to a dismal start as they conceded a 5-0 loss to Chelsea last Wednesday. However, they did bounce back, beating Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-0 on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United are yet to concede a goal in pre-season.

Manchester United have won all of their three pre-season games so far.

Wrexham won the 2022-23 National League, finishing with 111 points from 46 matches, four more than second-placed Notts County.

Manchester United and Wrexham have clashed five times in the past. They have won all five.

Wrexham have scored just two goals against the Red Devils. They have lost their last five meetings with United by a combined scoreline of 17-2.

Manchester United vs Wrexham Prediction

With Manchester United expected to field a team full of academy graduates on Tuesday, things might not be very straightforward for the Red Devils as they would have been otherwise. Wrexham should be able to breach a young United side's defense regularly and this could be an entertaining matchup.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Wrexham

Manchester United vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes