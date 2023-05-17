Manchester United want to sign 2 Real Madrid superstars after change in ownership: Reports

Manchester United have identified two Real Madrid players are possible transfer targets following their potential takeover. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Red Devils have displayed interest in Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde.

United are set to undergo a change in ownership after the Glazer family bought the club in 2005. It has been a much-criticized period under the Americans, who took the decision to sell the club earlier this season.

A bid of around £6 billion has been made by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar. Sir Jim Ratcliffe of petrochemicals giant Ineos is also said to be in the running.

Should the takeover be successful, Manchester United are looking to raid Real Madrid for two of their best players. They have had good success making business with Los Blancos in recent times, with the signings of Raphael Varane and Casemiro. They are now targeting Vinicius and Valverde.

Vinicius Junior has transformed into one of the best attackers in the world over the past few seasons after arriving from Flamengo in 2018. He has become a critical member of the squad, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists.

Manchester United might be able to take advantage of the fact that the Brazilian's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The report adds that Erik ten Hag's side are willing to make the winger one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Fede Valverde is also on United's radar. The industrious Uruguayan midfielder is considered an important member of Ancelotti's squad. A deal for him could prove to be more difficult, as the 24-year-old is locked down until 2027.

Kyle Walker opens up on Manchester United treble ahead of UCL semis clash against Real Madrid

Kyle Walker believes his side should take inspiration from Manchester United as they chase a treble.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker claimed that his team should look to rivals Manchester United's historic treble season as the Cityzens chase a treble of their own. Speaking ahead of the Champions League semifinal clash against Real Madrid, he said:

“You have to just look over the road at Manchester United and what they have accomplished over a number of years.

“To get to the CL final against Chelsea and not perform as well as we can, we owe that to ourselves and get some revenge for ourselves because we know that (we) were below par on that day. But we have a tough opponent tomorrow to get past to get to the Champions League final. It’s a final, anything can happen. The first thing is getting past Real Madrid and then let’s see about the final.”

Having also almost locked up the Premier League, City will face United in the FA Cup final next month.

Poll : 0 votes