Manchester United want Todibo, Vidal remains coy on future and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 23rd December 2019

Arturo Vidal could reportedly leave Barcelona in January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup! With the January transfer window around the corner, Barcelona are reportedly looking to fine-tune their squad, as they head into the business end of the season. Ernesto Valverde's side are 2 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga summit and will look to compete on all fronts this season, having already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

On that note, let's look at the hottest stories concerning the Catalan giants in our official Barcelona transfer news roundup.

Manchester United want Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are in the lookout for a centre half to partner record signing Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence, and as per reports from Spanish publication Sport, Jean-Clair Todibo is amongst the candidates being considered by the Red Devils. The Catalans are reportedly open to selling the Frenchman, with the likes of Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring his situation.

Barcelona could part ways with the Frenchman for a meagre £17 million but are insistent on including a buy-back clause, as they believe Todibo could develop into a top-class defender in the future.

Arturo Vidal refuses to speak about future

Arturo Vidal has refused to comment on his future, as speculation continues to persist that the Chilean is looking to seal a move away from the club. Vidal has featured sparingly for Barcelona this season after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, where he could potentially reunite with Antonio Conte, who he worked with at Juventus.

Speaking to Alairelibre, Vidal revealed that he isn't concerned about his future and went on to add that he is relaxed about the situation.

“I’m not thinking about [my future], even less now that I’m on holiday. My agent is handling it. I’m super calm and happy at Barcelona, then we’ll see when I get back. It’s not me who decides whether or not to play and, in any case, I will always help Barcelona. And people know my value, that makes me calm."

Although Ernesto Valverde said recently that the midfielder would not be allowed to leave in January, it remains to be seen if a seals a move away from the club in the coming weeks.

Carles Alena to stay at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde has revealed that Carles Alena will remain at the club despite his lack of game time this season, amidst speculation that the academy graduate is looking to secure a loan move away from the club.

“I really appreciate his contribution. We are fortunate to have many options in the middle third. He will be with us at the beginning of the year. I’m counting on him, of course.”

Alena and Vidal have been tipped to leave the Camp Nou but it looks like the pair of midfielders could remain at the Catalan club beyond the January transfer window.