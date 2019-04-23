Manchester United News: 'We'd rather see City winning the league than Liverpool' - Fans urge Manchester City player ahead of the derby

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the news?

Ahead of the much anticipated Manchester derby tomorrow, which could potentially decide the title for either Liverpool or Manchester City themselves, United fans have reportedly gone out of their way to Kyle Walker on the streets, to clarify that they would rather see Manchester City win the title than their long time rivals Liverpool.

In case you didn't know..

Manchester City sit two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table with a game in hand, which definitely means that a win against Manchester United would almost guarantee them the title as the Cityzens don't have any difficult fixtures remaining.

United on the other hand are trying to challenge for a Champions League spot and currently sit sixth on the table 3 points behind Chelsea (4th) but with a game in hand, and two points behind fifth placed Arsenal.

The Red Devils will also be looking to gain some fan support in the Manchester Derby after their embarrassing 4-0 rout by Everton last weekend at Goodison Park.

The Heart of the Matter

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has reportedly gone on record to say that he is being approached by United fans about the title being decided between both of United's biggest rivals - Liverpool and Manchester City - and the fans have had their say.

According to Manchester Evening News, Walker said, "United fans are in a difficult situation, obviously. When I'm out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying 'We'd rather City win the league than Liverpool'."

"It's strange to hear but I can assure you the United players aren't going to leave a red carpet and say Go on City, score past us. They're going to make it difficult because it's a game of football and they're fighting for the top four as well so they need the points.

He further added, "Obviously we could have won it against them last season and they scored a couple of good goals and got the victory. That was probably what every United fan wanted, with City not winning the title at the Etihad against United. So we don't owe them one because we won against them earlier in the season. But it's one for the fans and it's one for us to get closer to being the Premier League champions.”

What's ahead?

Manchester United host Manchester City at the Old Trafford tomorrow, that is 24th of April 2019, and while City will be clearly looking for a victory which could potentially win them the title atleast in substance, United will be trying to get something out of the match which will help them move towards Champions League qualification.