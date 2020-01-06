Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to join Inter in a swap deal and more: EPL transfer news roundup, January 6, 2020

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Solskjaer and Santo on Jimenez

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to respond to speculation linking Raul Jimenez to the Red Devils. The Norwegian praised the forward’s ability as a player but also stated that he couldn’t comment on the situation.

“He's another good player we've been linked with,” he said.

“He came on and did well but I cannot comment on these situations.”

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was more open with his answer, stating that he is not aware of United’s interest, he knows that anything can happen as long as the transfer window is open.

“It's the first time I heard it. Ole didn't mention anything about it,' said the Wolves boss.

“But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. But we are delighted to have Raul.”

Eriksen linked to Inter

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Inter. According to reports, Inter executive Giuseppe Marotta has made a move for the Dane worth €20 million, which is a total figure consisting of his wages as well as the transfer fee.

Conte, meanwhile, has made Arturo Vidal the main priority as he is looking for a midfielder with Serie A experience to strengthen his midfield, which is why he has asked the club to choose the Chilean over the Spurs star if they have the funds to sign only one of them.

United want Martinez for Pogba

Manchester United are open to selling Paul Pogba to Inter if they get Lautaro Martinez in return, according to Mirror. The report also claims that the Frenchman is open to moving to Inter with former Juventus manager Antonio Conte in charge.

The Red Devils, however, will only allow him to leave if the Argentine forward moves the other way.