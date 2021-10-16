“Manchester United will always be a bigger club” – Carragher responds to Arsenal fan accusing him of not giving “enough credit”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that Manchester United will always be a bigger club than Arsenal and have a better team at the moment.

The 43-year-old football pundit was accused by an Arsenal fan of not giving the Gunners enough credit as compared to Manchester United or Manchester City. Talking on the Sky Sports’ Overlap show Carragher responded:

"Why are you obsessed about Arsenal not getting enough credit, what is it you want? Manchester United will always be a bigger club than Arsenal, and they’re a better team right now."

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal will need to spend some more money to buy a few world-class players which could propel them to challenge the bigger clubs like Manchester United.

Carragher also said that the likes of Buyako Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have the potential but there is no guarantee in them becoming world-class in the future. The former Liverpool defender added:

"You look at the team’s challenging for the league now and that’s where Arsenal are trying to get to, you need world class players. They have two or three young players, Smith Rowe, Saka and Odegaard – they’re not world class but they have the potential to be special."

"Buy they won’t all get there, they won’t all get to the level that’s needed to challenge for the title, so they’ll need to keep spending in the next three of four transfer windows."

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been inconsistent in the Premier League

Manchester United and Arsenal are both suffering from inconsistency at the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Manchester United had started the season in fantastic form but have fallen off slightly in the last couple of games. The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against the likes of Aston Villa and Everton in their most recent league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are slowly recovering from one of their worst starts to a league campaign. The Gunners lost their opening three games without scoring a goal. Since then, Arsenal have recovered, winning three of their next four games.

Despite their inconsistent form, Manchester United are still four points ahead of Arsenal and in the midst of the title race.

Arsenal are scheduled to travel to Manchester United towards the end of November in what will be the final game of a challenging run of fixtures for the Red Devils in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 👹 Manchester United's next ten matches🛣️ Leicester

🏠 Atalanta

🏠 Liverpool

🛣️ Tottenham

🛫 Atalanta

🏠 Man City

🛣️ Watford

🛫 Villarreal

🛣️ Chelsea

Edited by S Chowdhury