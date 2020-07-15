×
Manchester United will be dealt huge financial blow by kit sponsors if they miss out on Champions League 

Manchester United mamager Ole Gunnar Solskjær desperately needs his side to finish in the Top 4
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 15 Jul 2020, 22:28 IST
News
Manchester United are set to miss out on £25 million from their kit sponsors Adidas if they finish outside the top 4 this season. The Red Devils signed a 10-year contract with Adidas back in 2015 worth £75m-a-year. 

According to the terms of the deal, if the 13-time Premier League champions are to miss out on Champions League qualification, the figure of the deal drops by 33.33% making itl worth £50 million as opposed to £75 million. 

Manchester United could potentially lose £25 million

Manchester United, currently fifth in the Premier League table, have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition - UEFA Champions League - in three of the previous six seasons. The 2012 Premier League champions are behind Leicester City on goal difference and are due to face the Foxes in the last game of the current campaign. 

Manchester United drew their last home game against Southampton FC in the Premier League
Since the resumption of the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side has been hugely impressive cutting down Chelsea and Leicester City's lead above them in the table. With three games to go, the Manchester side will finish in the Top 4 if they win their remaining fixtures. 

Champions League football means a lot to the 2008 Champions League winners, both on and off the pitch. United have been linked to players such as Jadon Sancho, whose move to Old Trafford will be in serious jeopardy if they fail to qualify for the prestigious competition. 

Off the pitch, apart from the loss of £25 million from the kit deal, they will be due a loss in broadcasting revenue. The absence of Champions League football has meant that Manchester United have lost on broadcasting revenue of £39 million this season. Due to the current situation with the pandemic, there has also been a significant loss in matchday revenue. 

The United manager aluded to the losses in an interview in March, "We're a big club and we've got good finances but the longer you're out the more you suffer, so it's an ambition to get back into the Champions League."

"For footballing reasons and financially it will help the club. We've got to focus on this competition, then the league on Sunday and then FA Cup.

"I think we need to take one game at a time", Ole continued. 

"Both [routes into the Champions League through Europa League and Prem] are possible. In a cup competition, you never know. It might be a bad day. You can't rely on winning [the Europa League]", the former striker concluded. 

Manchester United have already announced that their net debt has been increased by a huge £73.6 million, amounting to total debt of nearly £73.6 million. 

Published 15 Jul 2020, 22:28 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Fixtures
