Reports: Manchester United will have to meet Antoine Griezmann's €100m release clause to sign him

Griezmann's much-publicised move to Manchester United is a step closer.

Griezmann has reportedly told Atletico that he wants to leave

What’s the story?

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they will not be ready to let go of their star player, Antoine Griezmann for anything less than his estimated value. The news came out after the French international had earlier confirmed that he would like to seek greener pastures before the start of the next season.

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to acquire the services of the striker but they will have to break the bank yet again as Griezmann’s release clause stands at a whooping €100m.

“Griezmann has already transmitted to the club’s chiefs that he wants out,” said Atletico correspondent Antonio Ruiz

In case you didn’t know...

Griezmann has delivered mixed messages regarding the speculation surrounding his future in the recent past but it finally seems like the air of uncertainty is cleared after the 26-year-old reportedly admitted that his interests will be best served if he leaves Vicente Calderon.

United, on the other hand, have been in hot pursuit of the striker since rumours started circling around about his future and would love to ideally get him on board before the team kicks off their pre-season tour in the United States on July 9th.

Jose Mourinho also hinted this past weekend that the plan has already been laid out and that Ed Woodward would take things forward from there on.

Heart of the matter

It is understood that United and Mourinho will look to go to any extent to make sure that they get hold of their number one target for the summer and if reports are to be believed, the only formality left in the saga is the Red Devils triggering the Frenchman’s release clause.

The injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the lacklustre form of Wayne Rooney has probably given the club more reasons to justify their hot pursuit of Griezmann.

Although there will be a lot of suitors for a player of Griezmann’s calibre, it almost seems as if he made up his mind after United secured Champions League football for next season thanks to their Europa League final triumph over Ajax.

What’s next?

Griezmann would fit right into United’s plans for next season and with Atletico nearly securing a suitable replacement in Alexandre Lacazette, this deal looks very likely to happen. Only time will tell but United would positively want to wrap things up before the end of June so that the club can cash in by using the player for commercial activities on their pre-season tour.

Author’s take

Griezmann is already one of the most established players in world football at the moment and a possible move to one of the biggest clubs in the world would benefit him both on and off the field.