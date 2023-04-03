Manchester United willing to listen to offers for 25-year-old despite recent upturn in form — Reports

Manchester United are open to discussing potential offers for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 25-year-old arrived at Old Trafford for a massive £50 million fee (£45m + £5m add-ons) in 2019 and has been in and out of the team since. Whilst he was the first-choice right-back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Diogo Dalot has now seemingly taken over under Erik ten Hag.

After losing his starting place to the former FC Porto man, Wan-Bissaka made a superb comeback into the side with a string of noteworthy performances earlier this year. His stark upturn in form suggested that he could still have a future at Old Trafford, competing with Dalot at right full-back.

Reports now suggest the 25-year-old could still depart from Old Trafford this summer should Manchester United receive suitable offers for him. The right-back slot is said to be an area that Ten Hag wants to refresh, with a list of potential replacements including Benjamin Pavard and Denzel Dumfries.

Crystal Palace were previously seen as the favorites to prise him away from the Red Devils, along with the likes of West Ham United. However, a return to Selhurst Park would have come at the cost of a massive financial loss for the Red Devils, taking a potential hit of over 50% of their initial investment.

Wan-Bissaka didn't feature for the club in their most recent 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park, having missed the game through illness.

Luke Shaw laments 'unacceptable' Manchester United performance

Elsewhere, fellow English full-back — who is in line to receive a new contract at Old Trafford — didn't hold back in his assessment of their loss against the Magpies.

Callum Wilson and Joe Willock gave Eddie Howe's men a massive home win, taking them above the Red Devils in the league table on goal difference. Shaw was understandably disappointed after the game and told the media:

"I don't think they [Newcastle United] won the game on quality today, they won it on passion, desire, hunger, attitude, and they had higher motivation than us and that can't be possible."

The Englishman added:

"I feel I say the same things every time we lose. It's not acceptable. At Manchester United that can't be possible."

Ten Hag's side are now set for two successive home encounters against Brentford and Everton in midweek and on the weekend respectively.

