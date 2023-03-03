Manchester United are willing to offer €100m to sign Barcelona attacker - Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to sign Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati for €100 million. Not long ago, Fati was considered an untouchable player at the Catalan club.

The situation, however, has changed drastically. The Blaugrana are reportedly ready to offload the youngster to solve the club's ongoing financial crisis. They have set a price tag of €100 million on the player.

Ansu Fati was tipped to be Lionel Messi's heir at Barcelona. He inherited the legendary no. 10 shirt after Messi's departure. Fati, however, has seen his progress hindered by persistent injury issues.

Barça Spaces @BarcaSpaces I hope we get back this version of Ansu Fati soon.



While he has been fit this season and has made 34 appearances for Xavi's team, Fati's performances leave a lot to be desired. The 20-year-old has scored only six goals and provided three assists.

Despite his recent struggles, there is no denying the player's talent and potential. This might be one of the reasons behind Manchester United's willingness to break the bank for Fati.

Barcelona manager Xavi once named Manchester United as his favorite English club

Xavi is currently Barcelona's manager. The midfielder was an absolute legend during his playing career. He spent the lion's share of his time on the field at the Catalan club.

Back in 2015, Xavi expressed his affinity for the Red Devils. The Spaniard said (via Bleacher report):

"To be honest, the Premier League is a big attraction for any player. It's brilliant—the stadiums, the pitches, the fans and how they live football over there—it's all incredible over there. There are many great sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool. If I had to select one, it would have to be a club with a great history; maybe Manchester United or Liverpool. I know that there are clubs who have emerged quite recently, like Manchester City for example, but United is my favourite historically speaking."

433 @433 th Clásico as a manager, and the th one outside of Camp Nou 🏟️ Tonight will be Xavi'sth Clásico as a manager, and theth one outside of Camp Nou🏟️ Tonight will be Xavi's 6️⃣th Clásico as a manager, and the 6️⃣th one outside of Camp Nou 😲🏟️ https://t.co/Enmf95GDLg

Xavi, however, played for only one club other than Barca in his career. He represented Qatari club Al-Sadd and was also the coach of the team before returning to Camp Nou as the manager.

