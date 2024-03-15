Manchester United Women vs Bristol City Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Manchester United Women will play host to Bristol City Women at Leigh Sports Village Stadium in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Manchester United Women vs Bristol City Women Preview

Fresh from an impressive 4-0 away win against Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup, Manchester United will hope to maintain their momentum on Sunday. They dropped crucial points in their last two league games, losing to Arsenal 3-1 and drawing against West Ham 1-1. However, this will be their first home meeting in five matches.

The Red Devils are pushing to catch up with the top three sides Chelsea (37 points), Manchester City (37) and Arsenal (34). Time is not their friend, with seven rounds of matches to spare. Manchester United sit fourth, level on 25 points with fifth-placed Liverpool, who could pull ahead if United play badly against Bristol City.

The visitors may have resigned to fate and be unwilling to fight for the rest of the campaign. Bristol City are winless in their last 14 games, lumping 11 losses as they trudge into the final lap of the season. They sit bottom of the table on six points, with the prospect of relegation looming heavily on the horizon.

The Robins won the Women's Championship last season to earn promotion to the Women's Super League. However, it has been an awful experience for coach Lauren Smith and her team, who have managed one win, with 45 goals conceded against 20. Their chances of succeeding in Leigh are very slim.

Manchester United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won thrice and lost once in their last four clashes so far with Bristol City.

Manchester United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Manchester United, like Bristol City, are yet to win the Women's Super League.

Bristol City’s only win against Manchester United occurred at Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

Manchester United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Bristol City have drawn once and lost four times.

Manchester United vs Bristol City Prediction

Nikita Parris is leading the hosts with eight goals in the top flight. Her input going forward could help her side snatch a European spot by the end of the campaign.

Denmark international Amalie Thestrup has been the bright spot for Bristol City. She would relish the prospect of powering her tally to nine goals or more in Leigh.

Manchester United come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Bristol City

Manchester United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bristol City to score - Yes