Manchester United Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10, 2023

Manchester United host PSG at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium in the UEFA Women's Champions League second round first leg on Tuesday (October 10).

Both teams had byes into the second round, where the winners will progress to the group stage. United are participating in the Women's Champions League for the first time after finishing second in the 2022-23 Super League.

The Red Devils lack Champions League experience but have been in a brilliant form for a while and could challenge any opposition. They have lost once in 10 games, winning eight. Manchester United won the only game they have played against PSG (1-0).

PSG, meanwhile, were knocked out of the competition in the quarterfinals by VfL Wolfsburg last season. They're eying a better campaign this time after finishing behind Lyon in the 2022–23 Division 1 Féminine. PSG are yet to win the Champions League but have reached the final twice (2015, 2017).

Les Parisiennes have played three games in the new season, winning twice and losing once, and sit in fifth place with six points. They will take confidence from their impressive away form ahead of their trip to Manchester. They have won four of their last five road games.

Manchester United vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five games.

United have played only four seasons in the Women's Super League.

PSG have won four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while PSG have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: United: D-W-W-W-L; PSG: W-L-W-L-W.

Manchester United vs PSG Prediction

One of United’s top assets is none other than goalkeeper Mary Earps. She won the golden glove at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and was the best goalkeeper in last season's Women's Super League.

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone is United’s number one attacking threat. She boasts 34 goals since joining the club in 2018.

PSG, meanwhile, will be keen to avoid defeat in Manchester and finish the job in the return leg in Paris. Expect a high-scoring draw, though.

Prediction: United 2-2 PSG

Manchester United vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: PSG to score - Yes