Manchester United working on deal to sign Erling Haaland; didn't make move for Takumi Minamino

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 15:23 IST

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland in January, and did not make any move to prise away his teammate Takumi Minamino, contrary to reports in the British media.

When news of Minamino’s impending £7.5 million arrival at Anfield in January broke, many British tabloids suggested that Liverpool had beaten United to the Japanese’s signature.

Solskjaer determined to sign Haaland

However, according to Ornstein, United have been focused on bringing in Haaland all the way through and did not make any move for his 24-year-old teammate.

The 19-year-old Salzburg striker has lit up the Champions League this season with his exploits in front of goal and has been the subject of interest from a number of European heavyweights.

It was reported that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward had travelled to Austria on Friday to meet the player's representatives and received positive signals from his entourage.

Red Bull are believed to be open to selling their prized asset in January itself, although Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola would prefer if his client moved to another club first before making the jump to United.

Solskjaer was asked about his trip to Austria in the post-match press conference after the draw against Everton and said:

“There’s been plenty of speculation, and you know I won’t talk about that, but he [Haaland] has had a great career in Salzburg, so he knows what he wants to do.”

It remains to be seen where Haaland ends up eventually but there’s no doubt that Solskjaer is eager to rekindle the working relationship the duo had at Molde and bring him to Old Trafford.

