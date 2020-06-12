Manchester United's EPL kit leak divides opinion amongst fans

EPL giants Manchester United face fans fury following the leak of their 3rd kit for 2020-2021 season.

EPL to return from the 17th of June as Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in the first match.

Manchester United's third kit leaked across the internet.

With EPL returning in just a few days, Manchester United are preparing to take on Tottenham Hotspur next week, in what will be their first match back after the league was suspended back in March. The Red Devils are currently on the fifth spot in the EPL standings and it might be interesting to see if they can manage to secure a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

Manchester United could be set for a new white and black 'dazzle camo' third kit next season that is sure to divide opinion if fresh potential leaks are anything to go by. United and adidas tapped into history for the current black third strip, whic.. https://t.co/yTNTG8fjyf — Footy News (@footynew247) March 2, 2020

While Manchester United players are preparing for the return of EPL, their 3rd kit for the 2020-21 season was leaked online a few hours back. The radical design on the jersey has led to a divided opinion among the fans base with majority of them shocked. The kit has flooded the internet in the past few hours, and from the looks of the jersey, the fans' outrage could be well justified.

Manchester United's third kit seems to follow the Dazzle Camo design scheme

The 2020/21 Manchester United 3rd kit is a step away from the orthodox jerseys that have been donned by EPL clubs in the past. The jersey features a camouflage black and white pattern that resembles a zebra's stripes to some extent.

The sportswear brand Adidas has worked hard to give this kit a unique look, as the kit follows the "Dazzle Camo" designing scheme. The kit is quite similar to Nike's Tiempo Legend 8 boots that also followed the "Dazzle Camo" design.

📸 Manchester United's shocking dazzle camo third kit leaks online 👕 via @Onefootball. Read it here:https://t.co/D56pYwMU9D — Toronto Bonner (@theBlackKaner88) June 11, 2020

Manchester United and EPL fans have expressed their views on this unique design various social media platforms. While some fans believe the kit is a valiant effort to step out of the orthodox boundaries others have openly rejected the jersey, some even calling the new kit "Absolutely horrendous".

Several EPL kits have been leaked before their official launch.

The Manchester United third kit is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of 2020-2021 leaked kits on social media. Major EPL teams as well as some of Europes' finest have had their kit designs leaked this month.

While most of these kits have been shared by fans over the internet, some have been leaked due to errors from sportswear brands themselves. EPL club Arsenal saw their home kit for the 2020/21 season leaked on Adidas' official Canadian website. Bayern Munich home kit was also found on sale in some of Adidas' retails stores in Germany.

Teams in England wait for the restart of EPL

Fans all across the world have been excited with the return of football this month. While Bundesliga was the first major football league to start in the post Covid-19 era, EPL fans will have to wait for the 17th of June for the first Premier League fixture after the imposed lockdown.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Both teams will look to restart their EPL campaign with a win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will be facing Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in a high profile EPL fixture on the 20th of June inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams will be looking for a win to restart their EPL campaign. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious, especially given the long break both the teams have had coming into this encounter.

I Know it's 8 days away but...



Score predictions for Spurs vs United. 👇🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/JGcqa0YuzA — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) June 11, 2020

Manchester United will be looking to extend their 11 game undefeated streak in the EPL when they take on Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils will be hoping to overthrow Chelsea, who are currently in 4th position, 3 points ahead of them. Liverpool have comfortably maintained their position at the top of the EPL points table and it is only a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp's men lift the Premier League trophy, their first in over 25 years.