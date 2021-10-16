Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

The CAF Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Maniema Union on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Maniema Union are in third place in the Congo Premier League and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Union were held to a 2-2 draw in their previous league game and have a point to prove in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have been excellent over the past year and are at the top of the South African Premier Division. The Sundowns eased past Moroka Swallows last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the South African Premier Soccer League and will want to prove a point in the CAF Champions League. The Sundowns are in excellent form and will want to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Maniema Union have never played a fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent. The Congolese giants have not been at their best this week and will need to step up against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maniema Union form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Maniema Union need to be at their best. Image Source: Sport News Africa

Maniema Union

Maniema Union have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to use all the resources at their disposal this weekend. The Union will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Mosa Lebusa has also completed his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mosa Lebusa

Suspended: None

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Maniema Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brudel Liyongo; Taboria Simete, Heltone Mujanay, Junior Ngbanda, Steve Ehebelo; Likwela Yelemaya, Mickael Mbabu, Mbiyeye Bisamuna; Nzengeli Mpia, Heritier lote, Kitwa Kalowa

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions will want to make their mark in Africa's premier competition and can be lethal on their day.

Maniema Union have been inconsistent over the past month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Maniema Union 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

