Manuel Neuer's votes for FIFA Men’s Best awards revealed 

Manuel Neuer chose Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, Thiago as the world's three best players while voting for the FIFA Best Men's Player award. Neuer's votes for the best coach award went to Hansi Flick, Julen Lopetegui, and Jurgen Klopp.

Manuel Neuer voted:



Best FIFA Men's Player:

1. Lewandowski

2. De Bruyne

3. Thiago



Best FIFA Men's Coach:

1. Flick

2. Lopetegui

3. Klopp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 17, 2020

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men’s Player award while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded the title of Best Men's Coach. Neuer picked up the award for the best goalkeeper himself but missed out a spot in the World 11 to Alisson Becker of Liverpool.

Manuel Neuer, unsurprisingly, voted for his club teammate and manager after Bayern Munich won the highest club honours domestically and in Europe. The German goalkeeper was back to his best as he picked up his second Champions League crown.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen

Neuer's vote for Kevin de Bruyne is interesting and the Belgian was arguably the best player in the Premier League. However, Manchester City finished well below Liverpool in the final standings.

The inclusion of Julen Lopetegui came after his Sevilla side won the UEFA Europa League beating Inter Milan in last year's final.

Categories and Winners of FIFA Best Awards:

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFPRO Women’s World11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK); Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA); Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA)

FIFPRO Men’s World11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK); Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphonso Davies (Canada); Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy's Mattia Agnese, 17, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game.

FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, a super fan of Brazilian club Sport Club do Recife. He has never missed a home game and undertakes a 60-kilometre walk to reach the club's stadium for every game.