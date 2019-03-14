×
"Argentines are proud of Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a Beast," says Maradona

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.29K   //    14 Mar 2019, 07:58 IST

Maradona recently made a huge claim about Lionel Messi
Maradona recently made a huge claim about Lionel Messi

What is the story?

Diego Maradona hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a “beast” after his incredible hat-trick against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League and also sparked a debate of who is the best player of this generation.

In case you didn’t know….

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League inspired Juventus to a stunning comeback against Atletico Madrid. The Madrid side went into the game with a 2-0 advantage in the first leg but their dream of progressing to the quarter-final was shattered by their old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the fifth time, a Cristiano Ronaldo starred team has eliminated Atlético Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano’s recent performance has once again sparked an old age debate of whether he is the best player of this generation or is it the Argentine magician, Lionel Messi. Both of them dominated the last decade and shared 5 Ballon d'Ors each.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Marca, the 58-year-old Argentine legend said:

"There are players who are touched by the magic wand,"
"The truth is that us Argentines are proud that Messi is Argentinian and did not go with the Spanish.
"The other is an animal. Ronaldo is pure power and is now also a sorcerer: he said that he'd score three goals and he scored three goals."

After Ronaldo's amazing performance, Messi played a huge role in Barcelona's 5-1 victory over Lyon in Spain. He scored the opener and his second of the night in the 78th minute to safely see his side advance.

Diego Maradona, the World Cup winner with Argentina, has always been in the news for his on and off the field activities. Previously, his controversial comment on Lionel Messi had created a huge havoc in the world of football.

What’s Next?

Maradona changes his opinion frequently but it will be interesting to see what he will say after Lionel Messi’s recent performance against Lyon and moreover if Messi can guide Argentina to their record 15th Copa America title in July.

