Marcelo dismisses Juventus reports  

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
News
06 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Marcelo has rubbished all rumours that he will be leaving Real Madrid to reunite with former teammate Ronaldo at Juventus. The Real Madrid left-back said that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu “until the end”.

It is in no doubt that the relationship between Ronaldo and Marcelo both on and off the pitch was very special. In Ronaldo’s 9-year tenure in Real Madrid, Marcelo assisted him 24 times despite playing on the same wing. When Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid last summer, Marcelo publicly expressed an emotional farewell to the Portuguese forward.

View this post on Instagram

Quem diria hein Cris!!! É mano chegou a hora de dizer até logo... Te juro q nao imaginava que esse dia chegaria! Mas nada nessa vida é pra sempre, espero q vc seja muito feliz na sua nova caminhada. Foram quase 10 anos do teu lado, 10 anos de alegria, bom futebol, vitorias, derrotas e momentos maravilhosos! Aprendi muito com vc, sua dedicação é a coisa mais bizarra q eu vi em um atleta. Tudo de bom pra vc e sua linda familia! Vou sentir saudades das nossas resenhas antes dos jogos quando vc acertava o resultados e antes das finais nos tranquilizava com tua experiência e o carinho com os mais jovens! Tenho orgulho de ter jogado contigo nao por que VOCE SEJA O MAIOR JOGADOR DA P#RR% TODA e sim pela pessoa q você é!!! quando eu parar de jogar vou sentar no bar tomar uma cerveja e vou contar vaaarias historias e mostrar todas as nossas fotos 😂 Ja ja tamo junto de novo 😉❤️ #M12 🙌🏾

A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) on

Since the departure of Ronaldo, there have been multiple reports linking Marcelo with a move away to Juventus. The most recent developments were that Marcelo would be involved in a swap deal that would see him head to Turin in January with his Brazillian counterpart Alex Sandro moving to the Spanish capital in a swap deal.

However, in an interview with Real Madrid TV, the Brazilian left-back boldly said that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere:

"It's an element which is hardly worth discussing. I'm very happy at Real Madrid, it's my home and I've got many years left on my contract. I'm very happy here, it's the best club in the world, and I always want to play for the very best. It's good to talk about it because there are always rumours, and it's tough for me to have to continually show I want to be here and can play here.
"I always give it my best to be at the best club in the world... I want to be at Madrid for many years. I'm very calm about it all, and I want to continue at Real Madrid. Lots of people hide behind social media to spread ridiculous rumours and cause problems where they don't exist. I'm as hungry as when I was 18 years old. I'll be here until the end."

Over the years, Marcelo has become a vital cog in the Real Madrid team. He has played an instrumental role in Real Madrid’s success in the Champions League. Marcelo has gotten better each season and the left back’s strength has always been going forward, when he uses his intelligence to create chances.

He enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Ronaldo down the left flank, regularly delivering telling crosses for the Portuguese. Losing Ronaldo came as a huge shock to Los Blancos, however, Real Madrid have started the season strongly with a 100% record in La Liga. Madrid fans will be glad to hear that after 11 years with the club, their skilful left back has no plans of moving anywhere else.

Owuraku Ampofo
CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
