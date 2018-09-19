Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marcos Alonso reveals who lifts the dressing room morale

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
2.79K   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:57 IST

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the story?

Marcos Alonso disclosed some of his teammates' activities in the training ground and dressing room in his latest interview. When asked about who boosts the morale and lifts the players when the chips are down, the Spaniard stated that the likes of Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta are good characters in the changing room.

In case you didn't know...

The Blues have undergone a significant change under new boss Maurizio Sarri, who has injected his high-voltage footballing style into the squad. As a result, they sit on top of the table with 15 points from five games. Meanwhile, Alonso has started all games so far and has contributed with a goal and two assists.

The heart of the matter

The left-back revealed some behind-the-scenes information about his teammates in his latest interview with Chelsea.

When asked about who is good at lifting morale after a defeat, he commented,

"John Terry used to do this very well. In my first year he was very good for us even if he didn’t play that much. Off the pitch he played a huge part in us winning the title and I think now Fabregas, Azpi and David Luiz are all good characters in the changing room."

Alonso also hailed his compatriot Pedro, who has started the season in fine form. According to him, the former Barcelona forward is the best player in training.

"I’d say Pedro, he’s been on fire since pre-season. He was scoring in pre-season and he’s started really well so I hope he continues to score goals and helps us reach our target, which is to win everything," he said.

He also added Pedro is the funniest person in the dressing room.

Video

That left foot must be kept at a museum, many would believe.

What's next?

Alonso and Chelsea take on Greek giants PAOK as they look to start their Europa League season on a winning note. The Pensioners then face-off against West Ham United on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Marcos Alonso Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Marcos Alonso: Eighteen-years Ago Real Madrid Sent him...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League tips: Top 10 players who had a...
RELATED STORY
5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The winners, losers and players...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the...
RELATED STORY
Why Maurizio Sarri is the right man for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who have killed
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Cardiff City: Match preview and predictions|...
RELATED STORY
4 Players who should have been nominated for the ‘Best XI’
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us