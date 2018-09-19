Marcos Alonso reveals who lifts the dressing room morale

Marcos Alonso disclosed some of his teammates' activities in the training ground and dressing room in his latest interview. When asked about who boosts the morale and lifts the players when the chips are down, the Spaniard stated that the likes of Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta are good characters in the changing room.

The Blues have undergone a significant change under new boss Maurizio Sarri, who has injected his high-voltage footballing style into the squad. As a result, they sit on top of the table with 15 points from five games. Meanwhile, Alonso has started all games so far and has contributed with a goal and two assists.

The left-back revealed some behind-the-scenes information about his teammates in his latest interview with Chelsea.

When asked about who is good at lifting morale after a defeat, he commented,

"John Terry used to do this very well. In my first year he was very good for us even if he didn’t play that much. Off the pitch he played a huge part in us winning the title and I think now Fabregas, Azpi and David Luiz are all good characters in the changing room."

Alonso also hailed his compatriot Pedro, who has started the season in fine form. According to him, the former Barcelona forward is the best player in training.

"I’d say Pedro, he’s been on fire since pre-season. He was scoring in pre-season and he’s started really well so I hope he continues to score goals and helps us reach our target, which is to win everything," he said.

He also added Pedro is the funniest person in the dressing room.

Alonso and Chelsea take on Greek giants PAOK as they look to start their Europa League season on a winning note. The Pensioners then face-off against West Ham United on Sunday.