Marcus Rashford is picking form at the right time as Manchester United takes shape

Manchester United shared a 40-second footage on Twitter of how the players celebrated when Marcus Rashford netted a last-minute winner against West Ham United on Saturday.

The video, which has since crossed four million views, captured the pure emotions of men who were desperate for that moment to come.

From Rashford to Edinson Cavani all the way to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the last to join the celebrations, it was happiness overdose and absolute delirium for the Reds.

The celebrations were understandable, considering the fact that the victory over the Hammers sent Manchester United fourth in the Premier League after months of staying outside the Champions League places.

Rashford saves the day

When Rashford came on in the 62nd minute to replace Anthony Elanga, the substitution drew mixed reactions from the Manchester United faithful.

However, the English winger turned out to be the match-winner, tapping home Cavani’s cross deep into injury time to secure victory for the Reds.

Rashford has now scored five stoppage-time winners in his league career – the most by any player in the history of the Premier League.

He definitely saved the day for Manchester United on an afternoon that seemed destined to end in frustration for the Reds and their fans.

Rashford picking form at the right time

Rashford has now scored in back-to-back matches in the Premier League this season, having also scored in the 3-1 win over Brentford last week.

The 24-year-old has had to contend with a lot since last summer but he is gradually regaining his mojo and, at this rate, could soon reach his best form soon.

"He [Rashford] is one of the top strikers in England. He has almost everything a modern striker needs. He’s got the pace, skills, he’s got the size and physicality of a striker and in the end it’s all about confidence for strikers," Rangnick told Sky Sports after the game.

"I'm pretty sure that those two goals have raised the level of confidence within Marcus but now it’s about taking steps, to show that on a regular basis.

"It's about continuity now and I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us."

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Rashford is still just 24, which still puts him in the bracket of young players, because he has been around for so long.

While he didn’t start the season particularly well, he's picking up at the right time as United aim to qualify for the Champions League and fight for a cup trophy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar