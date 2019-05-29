Marcus Rashford reveals who he wants to win Champions League final and also predicts Europa League winner

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What is the story?

Manchester United's No.10 Marcus Rashford has revealed which club he wants to win this season's UEFA Champions League and also predicts who will win the UEFA Europa League final.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018-19 season is going through its last stage as the Champions of two gigantic European competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are still undecided.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will play Unai Emery's Arsenal at Baku this Wednesday in the Europa League final while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will come up against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur on 1st June at Wanda Metropolitano in the UCL final.

Premier League fans would love to see an all-English affair in Europe's premier competitions. Under the management of Unai Emery, Arsenal have done a brilliant job so far in the Europa League, beating the likes of Napoli and Valencia. On the other hand, Sarri's Chelsea had a relatively easier route to the finals.

Both teams are equally strong and well-balanced. While Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Arsenal have the pair of Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Liverpool will start as the favourites for UEFA Champions League final in Madrid. Tottenham, on the other hand, could be a surprise element. Harry Kane has fully recovered and will play the final. Kane's addition to the squad has already boosted the whole team's morale. For Liverpool, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino will be back in the action, along with Sadio Mane.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to TalkSport, United striker mentioned:

"I hope Tottenham win it."

"I hope Tottenham win but both teams have done remarkably well, so whichever team wins it they deserve it."

When Rashford was asked to give his prediction for Wednesday's Europa League final, Rashford replied:

"I'm going to go Chelsea, just [Eden] Hazard. He can do anything at any moment."

What next?

Marcus Rashford is currently preparing for next month's Nations League finals. England will play their semi-final match against the Netherlands on 6th June at Estádio D. Afonso Henriques.

