Marcus Rashford's late winner provides much-needed momentum ahead of Manchester derby

PRABAS BANERJEE FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 103 // 04 Nov 2018, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku did not travel with the Manchester United with a training ground injury which saw Sanchez starting with Antony Martial. Bournemouth were in fine form enjoying a fine undefeated home run in the last six games. As expected, the home team pressed higher up the pitch, as Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling unable to control the game. There was a complete lack of communication between the two United defenders as they cherries constructed a beautiful team goal with Callum Wilson finding the net in the 11th minute. In the first half United’s lacklustre defence could have conceded more as Callum Wilson missed a golden opportunity by putting the ball wide off the net.

Young and Sanchez combined well along the right flank to set up Antony Martial who found the net in the 35th minute scoring 5 goals in the 6 Premier League appearances.

United started the second half with much more intensity with Paul Pogba making more forward runs into the opposition defence. Juan Mata was replaced by the young Marcus Rashford and later Sanchez was replaced by Jesse Lingard. There was a lot of intent and enthusiasm from the United side to grab the three points as revived Luke Shaw making darting runs into the opposition half. Luke Shaw was unlucky as the Bournemouth shot-stopper Asmir Begovic made a brilliant save. United found the much needed late goal as Paul Pogba lofted the ball from the left flank onto the penalty box which was well controlled by Marcus Rashford who later thumped the ball into the net.

Jose Mourinho's most trusted general Nemanja Matić throughout the match was found with no purpose as he was very slow and sluggish. Fred was also at times found ball watching and was not convincing going forward. The silver lining from the game was the revival of Antony Martial and Luke Shaw. Both the Red Devils have found blistering form this season with the Special One behind in the making of the players. Jose Mourinho would take the positive out of this match and would like to focus on the all-important next week as they face a Ronaldo's Juventus at Turin and the blue side of Manchester the next Sunday.