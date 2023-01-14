Marcus Thuram and 2 other players who could still join Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the ongoing January transfer window. The Blues have already added four new players to their squad.

Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, and Joao Felix (loan) have all been brought in this month.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK How do you rate Chelsea's January transfer window? 🤔 How do you rate Chelsea's January transfer window? 🤔 https://t.co/8zvWUCZgk0

With a couple of weeks left before the winter transfer window ends, reports suggest that Chelsea are still looking to make more additions. This article will take a look at three possible signings that could come in to bolster the Blues' squad.

#3 Noni Madueke

Madueke is an exciting winger who plays for PSV Eindhoven

Highly rated PSV winger Noni Madueke has recently been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old is considered one of Europe's brightest prospects and could be a solution to Chelsea's creative problems.

Graham Potter's team are currently struggling to create chances and lack a player like Madueke who possesses incredible dribbling ability.

Madueke primarily plays on the right-wing, a position where Chelsea lack quality options. According to Fbref, he completes 5.02 dribbles per 90 compared to Kai Havertz' 0.73, Aubameyang's 0.39, and Hakim Ziyech's 1.79.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger Chelsea are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal to sign winger Noni Madueke this month, Football London understands.



(@AdamNewson & @BobbyVincentFL) Chelsea are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal to sign winger Noni Madueke this month, Football London understands.More below 🚨 Chelsea are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal to sign winger Noni Madueke this month, Football London understands.More below 👇#CFC(@AdamNewson & @BobbyVincentFL) https://t.co/COmyepH2lO

His club side PSV will reportedly be open to selling the winger if the Blues are willing to pay £40 million.

#2 Moises Caicedo

Caicedo against Chelsea - Premier League

Another player being linked with the Blues this January is Brighton and Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are currently in search of midfield reinforcements and were previously linked with Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

However, considering the difficulty in securing a move for the Argentine, Potter's team have now set their sights on possible alternatives. Chelsea's midfield has been an area of concern in recent years, especially in the absence of N'Golo Kante..

The Blues are reportedly considering making an offer for the Ecuadorian. According to Metro, the fee could be in the region of £70 million.

#1 Marcus Thuram

Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram is another player currently being monitored by the Blues.

The Blues have struggled for goals so far this season and desperately need extra firepower up-front. Potter's team have scored only 21 Premier League goals in 18 games this season.

They have also netted just four goals in their last nine games across all competitions. The club's top scorer so far (Raheem Sterling) has six goals in 22 appearances.

Thuram's addition would provide a much-needed focal point for the team's attack. The French striker has already registered 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this season for Borussia Monchengladbach.

His contract with the German club expires at the end of the 2022-23 football campaign. As such, a January move for Thuram by the Blues could be the best option to beat off the competition for his signature.

