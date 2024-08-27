Maribor vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Maribor host Djurgarden at the Ljudski Vrt Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. The Slovenian side currently trail 1-0 in the tie following their loss in Sweden last week.

Tokmac Nguen struck the only goal of the game in the 69th minute of their clash to hand Djurgarden a narrow win. Having mounted an incredible run in the qualifiers so far, the Iron Stoves are just a draw away from reaching their second Conference League finals.

They ousted Progres 3-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, thanks to a three-goal win at home in the first leg, before seeing off Ilves 4-2 on aggregate, following another big home win.

Trending

Following what was their fifth consecutive defeat away from home in Europe, and sixth winless affair, Maribor will once again rely on home support to get them through. The Purples have won their last two fixtures on home turf, beating Romania's Universitatea Craiova (2-0) and Serbia's Vojvodina (2-1).

Since their Champions League qualification in the 2017-18 season, Maribor have fallen in the qualifier stages of various competitions, including in the playoff round of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Maribor vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between the sides in history.

Maribor have faced a Swedish team on six occasions in their history, winning just once: a 2-1 win over AIK in the first leg of their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

Maribor have lost just one of their last seven home games in Europe: a 3-0 defeat to Fenerbahce in the third qualifying round of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League.

Djurgarden have failed to win both their away games in Europe this season: a 1-0 loss to Progres in the second qualifying round and a 1-1 draw vs Ilves in the third qualifying round.

Maribor vs Djurgarden Prediction

Maribor have somehow struggled to qualify for major European finals over the last seven years despite promising results. Nonetheless, the Slovenian team is now on the cusp of reaching the Conference League group stages but must overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Djurgarden could sit back to frustrate their rivals but might go down fighting.

Prediction: Maribor 2-1 (4-3 on penalties) Djurgarden

Maribor vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maribor to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback