Maribor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

Maribor and Fenerbahce will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors have a healthy advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-1 home win in the first leg in Turkey last week. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Rodrigo Bercao, Irfan Kahveci and Dusan Tadic all finding the back of the net for the Canaries.

Maribor followed up their continental defeat with a 2-1 home win over Bravo in the Slovenian Prva Liga. Marko Bozic and Josip Ilicic scored first-half goals to inspire the win.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, triumphed over Gaziantep by the same scoreline in their opening game of the Turkish Super Lig. Edin Dzeko's first-half brace inspired them to all three points.

Maribor booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Differdange in the last round. A 1-1 draw in Luxembourg was followed by a 3-3 draw in Slovenia, with the Violets progressing after extra time. Fenerbahce qualified with a routine 9-0 aggregate victory over Zimbru Chisinau.

The winner of this tie will face either Twente or Riga in the playoffs for a spot in the Conference League group stage.

Maribor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Fenerbahce have won all four competitive games they have played this season, scoring at least two goals in each.

Four of Maribor's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Maribor have won just one of their last 11 European qualifiers in regulation time.

Fenerbahce's three Conference League qualifiers this season have produced at least three second-half goals.

Maribor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce were the overwhelming favorites to progress in this tie and their convincing first-leg victory puts them firmly in the driving seat.

Maribor have their work cut out and need to score at least two goals to stand any chance of qualification. This could see them push forward, leaving them exposed at the back.

We are backing Fenerbahce to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Maribor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Maribor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Second half to produce over 1.5 goals (Fenerbahce's three Conference League qualifiers this season have produced at least three second-half goals)