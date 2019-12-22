Juventus Transfer News: Mario Mandzukic edges closer to leaving Allianz Stadium

Published Dec 22, 2019

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is close to sealing a move away from the club, as he looks set to join Qatari club Duhail on a free transfer. The Croatian striker has been frozen out of the squad under Maurizio Sarri this season and hasn't featured for the Old Lady this season, after falling out of favour under the Italian.

Since joining the Bianconeri in the summer of 2015, Mandzukic has scored 30 goals in all competitions including the equalizer in the 2017 Champions League final against Real Madrid, as Juve eventually fell to a 4-1 defeat against Zinedine Zidane's side. Aside from his goalscoring exploits, the 33-year-old is known for his versatility and tireless work rate off the ball, having been lauded by several managers over the years for being the perfect team player.

The former Atletico Madrid man was close to leaving the club in the summer, as he was involved in the swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala but the deal failed to materialize, owing to an issue regarding the Argentine's image rights. Manchester United, however, were also reportedly interested in signing the Croatian striker on deadline day after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku, but a move failed to come to fruition once again.

Mandzukic is set to make a move outside Europe for the first time in his career and is expected to sign a short-term deal with Duhail in the coming days.