Mario Mandzukic leaves Juventus to join Qatari side Al-Duhail

Atharva Papnoi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic has officially left Italian champions Juventus and joined Qatari side Qatari side Al-Duhail. The fee paid for the 33-year-old is estimated to be around the £6 million mark.

Mandzukic has enjoyed a stellar career so far, having played for some of Europe's biggest clubs in Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The Croatian has won 23 trophies in his career so far, including a Champions League title with Bayern in 2013.

The striker also guided Croatia to the World Cup final last year in Russia, where they lost to eventual winners France. He has since retired from international football.

Al-Duhail, who sit on top of the Qatar Stars League, confirmed their marquee signing via Twitter:

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the head coach of the Bianconeri has seen Mandzukic frozen out of the side. The Italian doesn't seem willing to include the Mandzukic in his plans, which must have naturally left the Croat frustrated.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri

Mandzukic is yet to feature for the Old Lady in any competition this season. And the last nail in the coffin seemed to be Sarri excluding him from Juventus' Champions League squad back in September.

Manchester United came close to signing the Croat in the summer, but the move failed to materialize. There have been rumors of him leaving ever since, and the move to Al-Duhail is a culmination of that.

Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 164 appearances for Juventus. And although he was forced out of the club towards the end, his stint in Turin should be regarded as a successful one.