Maritimo vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Maritimo host Porto at the Estádio dos Barreiros in their round 20 Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Monday night.

The hosts are on a six-game losing streak across all competitions and haven't found the back of the net in three of those fixtures.

Porto have drawn three league games back-to-back but recorded an important 2-1 Champions League win against Juventus this week.

Maritimo vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 63 times across all competitions since 1990.

Porto have been the dominant side in the fixture and have 42 wins to their name. The hosts have just 12 wins to their name while nine games have ended in a draw.

Dragões have seven wins in the last 10 encounters against Os Verde-Rubro. However, the hosts recorded a 3-2 win at the Estádio do Dragão in their last Primeira Liga encounter in October.

Porto form guide across all competitions: W-D-D-D-D

Maritimo form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-L

Maritimo vs Porto Team News

Maritimo

Striker and top scorer Rodrigo Pinho is the only injury concern for coach Milton Mendes ahead of this fixture against the reigning champions.

The player, who will join Benfica in the summer, is said to be out with an ankle problem.

💬 Zainadine: “Estamos unidos para encarar os próximos desafios. Vamos dar o nosso melhor"#CSMaritimo #Zainadine pic.twitter.com/dfsDZZhesu — CS Marítimo (@MaritimoMadeira) February 20, 2021

Injury: Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto

Sérgio Conceição won't be able to call upon Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano, who are long-term absentees with ACL and spine injuries respectively.

Nanu, who suffered an injury to the spinal cord two weeks ago, was back in the Champions League squad against Juventus. He could make an appearance here.

Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz will return from their one-game suspensions and should start this game.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Maritimo vs Porto Predicted XI

Maritimo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Amir Abedzadeh; Léo Andrade, Rene Santos, Lucas Áfrico; Marcelo Hermes, Franck-Yves Bambock, Pedro Pelágio, Jean; Rafik Guitane, Joel, Sassá

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Fábio Vieira, Mateus Uribe, Otávio; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Maritimo vs Porto Prediction

The hosts have scored just three times in their last six games. They are without the influential forward Rodrigo Pinho, who has scored seven of their 18 goals this term.

The visitors have scored two goals in five of their last seven fixtures. They should not face any problems in finding the back of the net against the hosts, who've shipped in 28 goals this term.

They were very disciplined against Juventus and we expect them to produce a similar kind of display in the league against Maritimo.

Porto will end their streak of draws and return to winning ways in this game.

Prediction: Maritimo 1-2 Porto