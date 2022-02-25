Maritimo vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Reigning champions Sporting travel to Estádio dos Barreiros in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture as they take on Maritimo on Saturday.

Maritimo suffered a narrow 1-0 loss in their home fixture against Famalicao in their previous outing, conceding an early goal, but remained in eighth place in the league standings.

Sporting returned to winning ways after a 5-0 thumping in the Champions League at Manchester City with a 3-0 win over Estoril Praia. They remain six points behind league leaders Porto and need to avoid dropping points.

Maritimo vs Sporting Head-to-Head

In the 70 times the two sides have gone head-to-head, the visiting side have enjoyed the upper hand with 47 wins. The hosts have 13 wins to their name, with the last one in the league coming in 2018. Their last win across all competitions over the capital club came in the Taca de Portugal round of 16 fixture in 2021.

The last meeting between the two sides took place at Estadio Jose Alvalade in September. The then-hosts secured a 1-0 win, with Pedro Porro scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

Maritimo form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-D-L-D

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Maritimo vs Sporting Team News

Maritimo

Edgar Costa has been ruled out with a thigh injury and is the only injury concern for O Maior das Ilhas. Vítor Costa and Henrique Rafael will return from their one-game bans while Cláudio Winck's red card will keep him out of this game.

Injured: Edgar Costa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cláudio Winck

Sporting

Bruno Tabata will serve the second of his two-game suspension in this game, while Sebastian Coates will return after being suspended in the game against Estoril Praia.

João Palhinha will serve the second of his three-match ban while Pablo Sarabia's fifth yellow card of the campaign against Estoril will keep him out of the trip to Funchal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bruno Tabata, João Palhinha, Pablo Sarabia

Maritimo vs Sporting Predicted XI

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paulo Victor (GK); Tim Söderström, Matheus Costa, Zainadine Junior, Fábio China; Rafik Guitane, Stefano Beltrame, Diogo Mendes, Andre Vidigal; Ali Alipour, Diederrick Joel Tagueu

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis; Islam Slimani, Pedro Goncalves; Paulinho

Maritimo vs Sporting Prediction

The hosts have scored just three goals in their last six home games and just three of their seven wins this term have come at home. Leões have the best defensive record in the league (15 goals conceded) and are the favorites here. They should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Maritimo 0-1 Sporting

Edited by Peter P