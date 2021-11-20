Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Maritzburg United on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Maritzburg United are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chippa United earlier this month and will need to step up this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Chiefs edged Orlando Pirates to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against Maritzburg United and have won 10 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed six victories against Kaizer Chiefs and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered opportunities on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-W-D

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Maritzburg United need to win this game. Image Source: The Citizen

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United have a few injury concerns and will have to do without Jose Ali Meza in this game. Brandon Theron served his suspension against TS Galaxy and will be available for selection.

Injured: Jose Ali Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Dumisani Zuma has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcel Engelhardt; Nazeer Allie, Riyaaz Ismail, Bulelani Ndengane; Lifa Hlongwane, Ryan Rae, Zukile Kewuti, Brandon Theron, Daylon Claasen; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Amadou Soukouna

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Maritzburg United vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 21 November 2021

🏟Harry Gwala Stadium

🕞17h30

📺SuperSport PSL- 202

📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium



#Amakhosi4Life Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!⚽️Maritzburg United vs. Kaizer Chiefs👕First Team🗓️Sunday 21 November 2021🏟Harry Gwala Stadium🕞17h30📺SuperSport PSL- 202📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!🏆#DStvPrem⚽️Maritzburg United vs. Kaizer Chiefs👕First Team🗓️Sunday 21 November 2021🏟Harry Gwala Stadium🕞17h30📺SuperSport PSL- 202📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/kyhyNOftQp

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs put up a robust front against Orlando Pirates this month and will want to make the most of their form this weekend.

Maritzburg United can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Kaizer Chiefs on a few occasions in the past. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Maritzburg United 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi