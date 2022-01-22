Mark Lawrenson predicts 'surprise result' for Premier League clash between Arsenal and Burnley

Arsenal will lock horns with Burnley in their 21st Premier League game of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has dropped his prediction ahead of the encounter.

The Englishman expects Burnley to come out with the determination to prove a point against the Gunners, after recently losing striker Chris Wood to Newcastle United.

He wrote on the BBC's website:

"Burnley are going to be playing three times a week soon to get all their games played after having so many matches postponed, and with such a small squad that is going to cause them problems down the line.

"For now, though, that is not a factor. I know losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a blow for the Clarets, but I think they might have a point to prove here that they can cope without him.

"So I am going for a bit of a surprise result here. Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool is Arsenal's biggest game of the week and, if they take their eye off the ball on Sunday, the Clarets could nick something."

Mark Lawrenson then proceeded to predict a draw between Arsenal and Burnley in London. For the scoreline, the Englishman expects both sides to score one goal each.

He wrote: "I am going to go for a draw because, let's face it, Burnley are one of the Premier League's draw experts anyway."

Lawrenson's prediction: 1-1

How Arsenal and Burnley have fared in recent weeks

The Gunners will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend after losing to Liverpool in their last game

It's been a tough outing for the two clubs over the last couple of weeks with regards to their performances and results. Burnley, for instance, have failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions, recording six defeats and two draws.

Arteta's men have walked a similar path too, going winless in their last four games across all competitions. As it stands, the Gunners currently occupy sixth position in the Premier League table with 35 points from 20 games. Burnley, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the table with 11 points from 17 games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava