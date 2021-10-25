Marseille 0-0 PSG: 5 hits and flops as 10-man PSG hold on to a share of the spoils | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG were held to a goalless stalemate in Le Classique by Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash. In a tense game, both sides came close on a few occasions, but a breakthrough never came by.

Achraf Hakimi was sent off for the visitors in the second half for catching Cengiz Under when he was clear on goal, reducing PSG to ten men. But Les Olympiens were left frustrated by their inability to take advantage of their numerical superiority. Meanwhile, Marseille's rising star William Saliba produced an excellent last-ditch tackle on Kylian Mbappe to prevent late drama.

It ended all square at the Stade Velodrome, a first in this fixture since November 1998, but wasn't short of entertainment. On that note, here are the five hit and flop performers from the 101st instalment of Le Classique:

Hit: Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Payet was the creative inspiration for Marseille.

Dimitri Payet has been the driving force behind Marseille's bright start to their 2021-22 league campaign. On Sunday, he delivered another attacking masterclass against PSG.

He epitomised everything good coming from the side. Payet created a lot of chances with his expansive passing range and exquisite set-piece deliveries, and also nearly winning a penalty.

Danilo Pereira brought Payet down inside the area in the second half while trying to stop him, but the referee waved play on. However, it did little to deter the star.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇫🇷 Dimitri Payet against PSG:🧠 84 Touches

👟 52 Accurate Passes

🔑 5 Key Passes

🔐 2 Big Chances Created

🎯 12 Crosses

🚀 7 Long Balls

💪 2/3 Ground Duels Probably the best player on the pitch. 👏 🇫🇷 Dimitri Payet against PSG:🧠 84 Touches

👟 52 Accurate Passes

🔑 5 Key Passes

🔐 2 Big Chances Created

🎯 12 Crosses

🚀 7 Long Balls

💪 2/3 Ground Duels Probably the best player on the pitch. 👏 https://t.co/0fo9nZPvEA

The former West Ham ace also garnered attention for his insane on-the-ball skills, giving Lionel Messi a taste of the same too. Payet pinched the ball off the Argentine in one instance before producing a mesmerising turn.

Flop: Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Hakimi was sent off for the first time in his career.

So often the creative inspiration for his side, Achraf Hakimi had a nightmare at the Stade Velodrome. The PSG right-back struggled to muster his usual attacking spark before getting sent off in the second half.

The Moroccan got forward as usual, but lacked in ingenuity and directness. He failed to conjure anything meaningful from his advances. But worse was yet to come for him.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT ⚠️ | QUICK STATAchraf Hakimi has just been sent off for the first time in his professional career.A red card has now been shown in four of the last five Le Classique matches in Ligue 1. 😳 #OMPSG ⚠️ | QUICK STATAchraf Hakimi has just been sent off for the first time in his professional career.A red card has now been shown in four of the last five Le Classique matches in Ligue 1. 😳#OMPSG https://t.co/bB92XFkODx

In a desperate attempt to stop the marauding Cengiz Under, who was clean through on goal, Hakimi, the last man, pushed him down. That left the referee with no choice but to brandish a red, marking the first time in his young career that Hakimi got sent off.

While that didn't prove catastrophic for PSG, Marseille rued failing to capitalise on the numerical superiority as they were forced to a share of the spoils.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav