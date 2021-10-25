Marseille 0-0 PSG: 5 talking points as Le Classique ends goalless | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG were held to a goalless stalemate by Marseille in a tense Le Classique game in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Both sides saw a goal disallowed in the first half before Achraf Hakimi was sent off for the visitors after the break for catching Cengiz Under.

Les Parisiens threatened Marseille's goal a few times, with Lionel Messi seeing a close-range header tipped over the bar by Pau Lopez. The home side, driven by the guile and energy of Dimitri Payet, asked questions of PSG's defence, but lacked their usual cutting edge to truly trouble them.

This was the first time since November 1998 that a clash between the Le Classique rivals ended goalless at the Stade Velodrome. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 First-half VAR madness sets pulses racing in Le Classique

Neymar appeared to have helped PSG take the lead, but the goal was ruled out.

Le Classique, though not as glamorous as its other counterparts across Europe, has had some really intense clashes between Marseille and PSG over the years. The hype was palpable in its latest edition, as both teams had goals disallowed by VAR inside the opening 20 minutes. That really set the pulses racing inside the Stade Velodrome.

Neymar thought he'd helped put Les Parisiens in front after drilling a cross to Mbappe, forcing an own goal from Peres. But it was soon ruled out, as the Brazilian was found offside in the build-up.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer PSG vs Marseille had a little bit of everything... except for goals 😂Le Classique ends in a 0-0 draw PSG vs Marseille had a little bit of everything... except for goals 😂Le Classique ends in a 0-0 draw https://t.co/EPMWnswmbE

Marseille were given a huge let-off, and just about five minutes later, appeared to grab the lead themselves when Milik fired home from close range. However, following another VAR review, that was chalked off, too, as Lirola, who made the pass to the Polish striker, was offside in the build-up.

Two goals at both ends disallowed in the space of five minutes - Le Classique was well and truly on.

#4 Did Achraf Hakimi deserve to get sent off?

Hakimi was shown a red for bringing down Under.

PSG were dealt a huge blow when Achraf Hakimi was sent off just before the hour mark, reducing them to ten men. The Moroccan caught Cengiz Under while making a recovery run that was initially unpunished. But the referee gave him a red after a quick VAR review.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT ⚠️ | QUICK STATAchraf Hakimi has just been sent off for the first time in his professional career.A red card has now been shown in four of the last five Le Classique matches in Ligue 1. 😳 #OMPSG ⚠️ | QUICK STATAchraf Hakimi has just been sent off for the first time in his professional career.A red card has now been shown in four of the last five Le Classique matches in Ligue 1. 😳#OMPSG https://t.co/bB92XFkODx

It seemed a bit harsh, as the contact was just outside the box. Had it been inside, perhaps, the sending off would've been more justified.

Nevertheless, given the clear run the Frenchman had at goal, Hakimi's foul was seen as a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity. That left the match official with no option but to brandish a red, handing Marseille a huge opportunity to win the game.

Edited by Bhargav