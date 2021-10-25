Marseille 0-0 PSG: Player ratings as Achraf Hakimi gets sent off in tense but goalless Classique | Ligue 1 2021-22

Marseille and PSG settled for a share of the spoils in Le Classique following a goalless stalemate in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Achraf Hakimi was sent off for the visitors in the second half for catching Cengiz Under, although Les Olympiens saw a penalty appeal turned down.

Both sides saw a goal disallowed early on in the opening stanza following two quick VAR decisions, making it a happening encounter. However, the hosts would be kicking themselves for being unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority in the second half.

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 11 games, their now lead cut to seven points, while Marseille have dropped down to fourth. On that note, here are the player ratings for Marseille and PSG:

Marseille Player Ratings against PSG

Marseille made 15 shots in the game, but only one was on target.

Pau Lopez - 7/10

He made some key saves on the night, including tipping Messi's close-range header over the bar to keep PSG at bay.

William Saliba - 8.5/10

The youngster was a revelation for Marseille, using the ball excellently and then making a late tackle on Mbappe, which potentially denied PSG a win.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor

1 clearance

1 interception

3 tackles

1 last man tackle

5 ground duels (80% success)

1 aerial duel (100% success)

54 passes (96.4% accuracy)

1 clean sheetMan of the match. Shutting down Messi, Neymar & Mbappé. 🇫🇷 William Saliba vs. PSG: 90 minutes played1 clearance1 interception3 tackles1 last man tackle5 ground duels (80% success)1 aerial duel (100% success)54 passes (96.4% accuracy)1 clean sheetMan of the match. Shutting down Messi, Neymar & Mbappé. #AFCLoanWatch 🇫🇷 William Saliba vs. PSG: 90 minutes played

Duje Caleta-Car - 7/10

He made one key interception and two clearances to come up big for his team.

Luan Peres - 6.5/10

He was good defensively, making two clearances and interceptions apiece, but offered nothing going forward.

Valentin Rongier - 7/10

He bit at the heels of PSG stars like a Terrier, winning six of his nine ground duels and impeding their movements with fine tackles. However, Rongier will be disappointed with two big misses in the game.

Boubakar Kamara - 6.5/10

He passed the ball around well, and made some promising runs forward.

Matteo Guendozi - 7.5/10

The in-form Arsenal loanee was a force to be reckoned with in midfield, pinching the ball back from PSG and using it intelligently.

Pol Lirola - 6/10

His crosses were wayward, and he got dispossessed a staggering 17 times in the game by PSG as well.

Cengiz Under - 7.5/10

His pace and directness gave PSG plenty of concerns in defence. He also drew a foul out of Hakimi that got the latter sent off.

Dimitri Payet - 8.5/10

Marseille's creative hub, Payet, was at the hub of everything good coming from the side offensively. He also made some exquisite set-piece deliveries.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT

🎯 2 big chances created (most)

🔑 5 key passes (most)

🔭 5/6 acc. long balls

👟 52/62 acc. passes

💨 1/2 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 2/3 duels won

📈 8.0 SofaScore ratingA strong outing in the derby. 💪 🔎 | FOCUSDimitri Payet vs Paris Saint-Germain:👌 84 touches (most)🎯 2 big chances created (most)🔑 5 key passes (most)🔭 5/6 acc. long balls👟 52/62 acc. passes💨 1/2 succ. dribbles⚔️ 2/3 duels won📈 8.0 SofaScore ratingA strong outing in the derby. 💪 #OMPSG 🔎 | FOCUSDimitri Payet vs Paris Saint-Germain:👌 84 touches (most)

Arkadiusz Milik - 6/10

He thought he'd opened the scoring for Marseille just minutes after watching a goal at the other end ruled out for offside. But Milik's effort met with the same fate.

Ratings of Marseille substitutes against PSG

Pape Gueye - 6.5/10

He was good on the ball, laying out one key pass.

Konrad de la Fuente - 6/10

The highly-rated youngster missed a good chance to score, dragging his effort wide following a poor first touch. He only had Navas to beat.

Gerson - 5/10

His passing was top-notch, but nothing meaningful came of it.

Ahmadou Dieng - N/A

He was a mute spectator for the 12 minutes he was on the pitch.

