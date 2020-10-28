Marseille 0-3 Manchester City: Man City Player Ratings as Cityzens romp to easy win| Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City returned to winning ways courtesy a dominant performance to beat Olympique de Marseille away from home.

Goals from new Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling helped secure a well-deserved victory for the Cityzens, who once again banked on a vintage Kevin De Bruyne show.

Home side Marseille rarely threatened the visitors and did not commit many men forward until after the hour mark. However, once the game opened up, City had more space to work with and made the hosts sweat on numerous occasions.

It was an important three points at the end of the day for Pep Guardiola's men who will hope to carry this momentum forward to the Premier League. On that note, let's have a look at how the players fared in this one.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Manchester City vs FC Porto: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

The Brazilian collected one of the easiest clean sheets of his career. Marseille hardly threatened to ripple Ederson's net. In the odd occasion when they did venture forward, the hosts lacked the quality required to get the better of the Manchester City custodian. His ball-distribution was brilliant as well.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Kyle Walker did not burst forward as often as he would have liked to but did a fine job at the defensive end. He often formed a back three at times when in possession to deal with potential counter-attacks.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Portuguese international was solid at the back and is enjoying life at Manchester City so far. He wasn't tested all that often by Marseille, but he made sure to win his aerial duels whenever the hosts hoofed the ball up.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Aymeric Laporte returned to action against Marseille.

Making his return to the Manchester City starting lineup after a short period out on the sidelines, Aymeric Laporte showed why City are so reliant on him with another professional display. His passing was secure and his very presence was calming to a Manchester City defence that has looked shaky of late.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Another player making his return to the Manchester City starting eleven, Ukrainian makeshift left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko almost marked his return with a goal. He was unlucky to see his shot kiss the outside of the post on its way out of play. On another day, he could well have had a goal to his name. However, his influence , for Manchester City reduced as the game progressed.

Rodri - 7/10

Advertisement

The Spaniard displayed his metronomic passing once again as he kept Manchester City ticking throughout the match. His tackles in the middle of the park and a few tactical fouls were vital in disrupting Marseille's attacking flow.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

After scoring Manchester City's second goal in the club's Champions League opener against Porto last week, Ilkay Gundogan repeated the same against Marseille. Apart from his goal, he kept things simple and was generally composed in possession.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9/10

The Belgian produced another scintillating display as he captained his side to a much-needed win. Kevin de Bruyne, who is gradually returning to his devastating best, registered two assists to his name while also working tirelessly without the ball.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Although the youngster's decision-making was suspect at times, his willingness to drive at opponents caused the hosts a lot of problems. Nevertheless, it was his positive play that led to Manchester City's second goal that all but sealed all three points for the visitors.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

The Englishman showed off his dribbling skills in the early stages of the match as he gave Jordan Amavi a taste of what he would have to deal with for the rest of the evening. Raheem Sterling made use of his impressive positional awareness to tap home De Bruyne's cross to score Manchester City's third.

Ferran Torres - 8/10

Finally earning a start after a few inspiring contributions off the bench, Ferran Torres made the most of it as he opened Manchester City's scoring with a neatly taken goal. He was much quieter in the second half but did enough to warrant himself another start this weekend.

Player Ratings of Manchester City substitutes

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Advertisement

The skilful Portuguese full-back came on for Oleksandr Zinchenko midway through the second half. He did his job fairly well without dropping jaws like he often does.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

Riyad Mahrez played a smart pass to find Kevin de Bruyne who set up the third goal for Manchester City.

John Stones - N/A

John Stones wasn't on the field for long enough to get a rating.

Bernardo Silva - N/A

He came on when the match as a contest was already over.

Cole Palmer - N/A

Although Code Palmer only came on to see out the final embers of the game, the youngster will look back at his Champions League debut with great pride.