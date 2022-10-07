Marseille vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

On Saturday (October 8), Marseille will host Ajaccio in Ligue 1 at the Stade Velodrome.

This is a clash between one of Ligue 1’s high flyers and one of the strugglers. Marseille are flying high in second place, while newly promoted Ajaccio are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Igor Tudor’s men are unbeaten in Ligue 1, winning seven of their opening nine games and dropping points against Brest and Rennes. They're coming off a 4-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, have won just one game this season, overcoming Brest before the international break in September. They're coming off a 3-1 home reverse against Clermont.

Marseille vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have not lost to Ajaccio since March 2012, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Stade Francois Coty. Since then, they have beaten Ajaccio three times, including in their most recent meeting in April 2014.

Marseille are one of two teams who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, with the other unsurprisingly being reigning champions Paris St. Germain.

Igor Tudor’s side are just two points behind PSG, though, and have only conceded five goals.

No Ligue 1 team have scored fewer goals (5) than Ajaccio this season. Worryingly, they’ve failed to score in four games.

Marseille wing-back Jonathan Clauss has registered four assists this season, putting him behind only Lionel Messi and Neymar in the standings. Five other players have matched his output, though.

Alexis Sanchez has scored four goals for Marseille – surpassing the total he scored for Manchester United in the Premier League despite making 25 fewer appearances.

Marseille vs Ajaccio Prediction

This game appears to be a cakewalk for Marseille on paper even if they exerted themselves against Sporting in midweek.

Ajaccio simply can’t seem to score enough goals right now. With Marseille boasting Ligue 1’s joint-tightest defence, it’s difficult to imagine Ajaccio changing that.

More to the point, the hosts have more than enough firepower to call upon to hurt Ajaccio, making the prediction here a clear-cut home win.

Prediction: Marseille 3-0 Ajaccio

Marseille vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille to win

Tip 2: Marseille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Marseille have kept four clean sheets, while Ajaccio have Ligue 1’s worst attack.)

Tip 3: Alexis Sanchez to score for Marseille – Yes (Sanchez scored against Sporting on Tuesday and is probably due a Ligue 1 goal, particularly against weaker opposition.)

