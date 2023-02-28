Marseille vs Annecy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2023

Marseille will entertain second-tier side Annecy at the Stade Vélodrome in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The hosts overcame arch-rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home in the previous round thanks to goals from Alexis Sánchez and Ruslan Malinovskyi. They failed to continue that form in Ligue 1 when the two teams met on Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 away defeat.

Annecy qualified for the quarter-finals with a 6-5 win on penalties against Paris FC. Interestingly, they also recorded a win on penalties in the round of 32 over Belfort, with the game also ending in a 1-1 draw during regular time.

They suffered a 5-1 hammering against Sochaux in Ligue 2 on Saturday and will be looking to produce a better display in this match.

Marseille vs Annecy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time in all competitions.

Marseille last won the trophy in 1989 and their last appearance in the final came in 2016. Annecy, on the other hand, have never made it to the final of the competition.

Both Marseille and Annecy have suffered just a couple of defeats in all competitions since November.

Marseille have suffered a couple of defeats in their last four home games while Annecy have suffered two defeats in their last four away games.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in all competitions while Annecy have scored fewer than two goals in three of their last five games.

Marseille have conceded just one goal in three Coupe de France games while Annecy have conceded at least one goal in their five games in the competition this term.

Marseille vs Annecy Prediction

Les Phocéens overcame PSG in their previous round and will be buoyed by that win. They have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and home advantage should also come in handy in this match.

The visitors have scored in each of their games in all competitions in 2023 and are expected to find the back of the net in this match. Nonetheless, they have not faced an opponent of the hosts' caliber in the competition thus far and we back Marseille to come out victorious.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Annecy

Marseille vs Annecy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sánchez to score or assist any time - Yes

