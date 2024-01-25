Marseille vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

Marseille host AS Monaco at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday in Ligue 1, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition to eight games.

Since a 1-0 loss to Lens in mid-November last year, their fourth loss from the opening 12 games, Les Olympiens have improved their form.

This has seen them climb up to seventh on the league table with 28 points from 18 games, though in their most recent outing, Marseille were brought back down to earth.

Rennes ousted them from the French Cup in the round of 32 following a 9-8 penalty shootout victory on Monday. Jordan Veretout put Marseille 1-0 up in the 29th minute but Martin Terrier equalized for Les Rennais early in the second half.

In the shootouts, Samuel Gigot missed the decisive kick for Gennaro Gattuso's side, who resultantly crashed out.

AS Monaco, however, advanced to the last-16 of the cup after beating Rodez 3-1 on the road, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Wissam Ben Yedder. On the league front, though, Les Monegasques have struggled in recent outings, losing two of their last three games.

This includes a 3-1 home loss to Reims in their last top-flight game. With 33 points from 18 games, though, Monaco remain fourth, three places above Marseille.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 120 clashes between the sides before, with Marseille winning 50 times over Monaco and losing on 44 occasions.

Marseille have failed to win their last two home games against Monaco: a 1-0 loss on 6 March 2022 and a 1-1 draw on January 2023.

AS Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder has scored in their last four games in all competitions (7 in total).

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven league games.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Prediction

Marseille might be unbeaten but their attacking game has not been strong this season. Monaco have struggled more at home than on the road, and will come into the clash as the favorites. Les Olympiens should be able to hold them to a draw at least.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 AS Monaco

Marseille vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes