Marseille vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Marseille lock horns with AS Monaco in an important clash at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Les Monegasques thrashed Ajaccio by a stunning 7-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The home side edged Rennes to a narrow 1-0 victory in the French Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have a slight edge over AS Monaco and have won 21 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Marseille's 19 victories.

Marseille have won four of their last six matches against AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 and last won a league double over the away side in the 2007-08 season.

Marseille and AS Monaco are the two teams with the most points in Ligue 1 since the league resumed in December - they have also scored the most goals during this period.

Marseille have won their last six matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since October 2014.

AS Monaco are winless in their last six Ligue 1 games against teams that are currently in the top seven in the league table.

Marseille have had 14 goals scored by defenders in Ligue 1 this season - twice as many as any other team in the competition.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Prediction

Marseille have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on securing their place in the UEFA Champions League. The hosts have an array of impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best against the league's better teams. Marseille are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 AS Monaco

Marseille vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes

