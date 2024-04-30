Marseille vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2024

Marseille will invite Atalanta to the Stade Vélodrome in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and returned to winning ways on Sunday against Lens in Ligue 1 after two consecutive draws. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his fine form and broke the deadlock in the first minute of the match.

He turned provider in the 85th minute, setting up Pape Gueye, who helped Marseille register a 2-1 home win after Wesley Saïd had equalized for Lens in the 77th minute.

The visitors have registered three consecutive wins and in their previous outing, goals from Mario Pašalić and Ademola Lookman helped them to a 2-0 home triumph over Empoli in Serie A.

The hosts have finished as runners-up three times in the Europa League and their last appearance in the final was in the 2017-18 campaign. The visitors, meanwhile, have made it to the semifinals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Marseille vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last three games, with two games ending in draws.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Marseille have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions this season and have won five of their six home games in the Europa League.

Atalanta have suffered just one loss in the Europa League this season, with that defeat coming at home against Liverpool in the quarterfinals in April.

The hosts have won only one of their last five home games against Italian sides.

Marseille vs Atalanta Prediction

Les Phocéens returned to winning ways after two games on Sunday and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Europa League, recording five wins on the trot. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last seven meetings against Italian teams, suffering five losses, which is a cause for concern.

Captain Samuel Gigot is suspended for the first leg while fellow defender Bamo Meïté is also unavailable due to an injury. Chancel Mbemba, another member of the defense, is struggling with a knee injury and is a major doubt.

La Dea are in the semifinal of a UEFA competition for just the second time in their history and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They head into the match on a three-game winning run, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice, and are strong favorites.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without the services of Isak Hien, who is suspended, but the head coach will be counting on in-form striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The hosts have some notable absentees in defense, which might impact their performance in this match. With that in mind and considering the visitors' unbeaten run in away games in the Europa League this season, Atalanta should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 Atalanta

Marseille vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes