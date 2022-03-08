Marseille vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Marseille are set to play Basel at the Orange Velodrome on Thursday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Philippe Clement's AS Monaco in Ligue 1. A second-half goal from former Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid forward and Portugal international Gelson Martins secured the win for AS Monaco.

Basel, on the other hand, beat Mattia Croci-Torti's Lugano 2-0 in the Swiss Super League. Goals from Russian striker Fyodor Chalov and young attacker Darian Males sealed the deal for Guille Abascal's Basel.

Marseille vs Basel Head-to-Head

This is the first time Marseille are facing Basel in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-W-W

Basel form guide in the Swiss Super League: W-D-L-W-L

Marseille vs Basel Team News

Marseille

Marseille will be without Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye, who is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jorge Sampaoli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pape Gueye

Basel

Meanwhile, Basel manager Guille Abascal will be unable to call upon the services of left-backs Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Andy Pelmard, young centre-back Albian Hajdari and Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam.

Injured: Andrea Padula, Raoul Petretta

Doubtful: Emmanuel Essiam, Andy Pelmard, Albian Hajdari

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Basel Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda, Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Konrad De La Fuente, Dimitri Payet, Cedric Bakambu, Arkadiusz Milik

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner, Sergio Lopez, Nasser Djiga, Wouter Burger, Noah Katterbach, Pajtim Kasami, Taulant Xhaka, Joelson Fernandes, Valentin Stocker, Fyodor Chalov, Sebastiano Esposito

Marseille vs Basel Prediction

Marseille are 3rd in Ligue 1. Playmaker Dimitri Payet is getting better with age, and the France international has once again been in sensational form this season, registering nine goals and nine assists in the league. Marseille should thank Arsenal as well; two of their better performers this season in William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi joined from the Gunners. Saliba has been widely appreciated as one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 this season.

Basel, on the other hand, are 3rd in the Swiss Super League, and have won only two of their last five league games. Star Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral was sold to Fiorentina in January, a move which does not bode well for the Swiss club.

Marseille should win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Basel

Edited by Abhinav Anand