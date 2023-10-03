Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Marseille are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Orange Vélodrome on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Monaco in their most recent league game. A brace from midfielder Maghnes Akliouche and a goal from American striker Folarin Balogun secured the win for Monaco. Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye and centre-back Samuel Gigot scored the goals for Marseille.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 6-1 to Aston Villa in their most recent league game. A hat-trick from striker Ollie Watkins, goals from midfielders Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz and an own goal from Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan sealed the deal for Aston Villa. Spanish attacker Ansu Fati scored the goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Marseille are facing Brighton & Hove Albion in a European competition.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has scored four goals in four league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has managed six goal contributions in six league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro has three goal contributions in two league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Marseille are not in a good state right now. They are 12th in the league, they have already changed managers once this season, and unrest exists between the club and the supporters. Gennaro Gattuso has been brought in to stabilise the ship, but the Italian is not known for his calm demeanour.

They drew their last game in this competition, managing a 3-3 draw against a struggling Ajax side.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are on the up. A dent was made in their progress a few days ago, with Aston Villa scoring six against them. But they remain one of the better-run clubs in world football, and have proven that they are high-potential side.

Brighton & Hove Albion should have enough here to emerge victorious here, with Marseille not in a good position.

Prediction: Marseille 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- yes