Marseille vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille host bottom side Dijon on Sunday as Jorge Sampaoli's men will hope to snap their run of terrible form in Ligue 1.

Les Olympiens have been struggling of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions.

This form has seen Marseille slip to sixth in Ligue 1, three points behind Lens in fifth. Sampaoli will know that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to qualify for the Europa League next season.

Dijon, on the other hand, have been dismal this season and are the runaway favorites to be relegated at the end of the campaign.

David Linares' side have lost their last 11 games across all competitions and are currently bottom of Ligue 1.

With only eight games left in the league, it seems unlikely that Dijon will avoid the drop, given that they are 15 points away from safety.

Marseille will know that this is a golden opportunity to make up ground in the Europa League race.

Marseille vs Dijon Head-to-Head

As expected, Marseille have dominated the recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides.

Les Olympiens are unbeaten in the last five clashes against Dijon, having won three of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Marseille Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Dijon Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Marseille vs Dijon Team News

Boubacar Kamara will return from suspension

Marseille

Jorge Sampaoli will have a host of players missing for Sunday's clash. Jordan Amavi and Yuto Nagatomo are injured and will not be available for selection. Valentin Rongier is still recovering from a muscle injury he picked up in February.

Michael Cuisance is a doubt for the game but is likely to be on the bench, while Duje Caleta-Car will be suspended. However, Marseille will welcome back Boubacar Kamara from suspension.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier

Doubtful: Michael Cuisance

Suspended: Duje Caleta-Car

Dijon

David Linares will be without Aboubakar Kamara, Didier Ndong and Eric Ebimbe due to suspension.

Midfielder Pape Cheikh is also a doubt for the game, even though he's seems to have recovered from an ankle injury he picked up in February.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pape Cheikh

Suspended: Aboubakar Kamara, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe

Marseille vs Dijon Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Lucas Perrin, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez; Hiroki Sakai, Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Florian Thauvin, Pol Lirola; Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Dijon Predicted XI (5-3-2): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coullibaly, Bruno Ecuele-Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Sacha Boey; Wesley Lautoa, Yassine Benzia, Bersant Celina; Mama Balde, Moussa Konate

Marseille vs Dijon Prediction

It's hard to imagine Dijon getting anything out of this game, even though both teams have been in terrible form.

We predict Marseille will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Dijon