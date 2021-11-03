Marseille vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Marseille lock horns with Lazio in a UEFA Europa League game set to take place at the Orange Velodrome on Thursday.

Marseille are coming off a 1-0 victory against Lille in the league, which took them to third spot in the Ligue 1 table. Cengiz Under scored the game-deciding goal in the 25th minute. They have 22 points from 12 matches and have a record of six wins, four draws and two losses.

In the Europa League group, they are third with three points from the same number of matches. They are yet to register a win in the competition.

Lazio, meanwhile, are in second place with four points from three matches. They have a win, a draw, and a loss to show for their efforts in the group.

Lazio secured a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in their most recent competitive fixture.

Marseille vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Marseille and Lazio have played seven games against each other so far. The Italian side have triumphed on four occasions, while the French team have won just once. Two matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Marseille Europa League form: D-D-D

Lazio Europa League form: L-W-D

Marseille vs Lazio Team News

Marseille

Boubacar Kamara, Dimitri Payet and Valentin Rongier are all one booking away from a ban. Rongier is also the hosts' only injury doubt after missing the Clermont win with adductor pain. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Valentin Rongier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio

Except for Mattia Zaccagni (knee), Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri will have all the other players at his disposal.

Injured: Mattia Zaccagni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Lazio Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Cengiz Under, Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola, Matteo Guendouzi, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Marseille vs Lazio Prediction

Both managers have opted for a cautious approach in Europe so far, so a low-scoring affair is on the cards. Marseille will be desperate for a win, as a loss or even a draw could end their campaign in Europe.

Lazio have been highly inconsistent this season but should be able to leave France with a point.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lazio

Edited by Peter P