Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18 2025

Marseille face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome this Saturday.
Marseille are currently in second place in Ligue 1, and are only a point behind current leaders PSG. Le Havre, meanwhile, are in 14th, and will be hoping to avoid any kind of relegation battle.
So can Marseille pick up another impressive win this weekend?
Marseille vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Marseille have an absolutely excellent record against Le Havre. They have won all of their last six meetings, dating all the way back to 2009, The last time they played Le Havre at the Stade Velodrome, they won 5-1.
- Marseille are coming into this match on the back of a four-game winning streak across all competitions, and have scored some great victories. They beat PSG 1-0, and hammered Ajax 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League.
- Le Havre have not won a match since August 31, but they have also avoided defeat in their last three games, which all ended in draws. Their last game saw them come from 0-2 down to draw with Rennes.
- Marseille's home form in particular has been outstanding this season, as they have won all four of their matches at the Stade Velodrome. Moreover, they have scored 14 goals in front of their fans while only conceding two.
- Le Havre have conceded ten goals so far. While this is fewer than eight other Ligue 1 sides this season, they have also scored just eight - fewer than every side apart from those four currently below them.
Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction
Despite their low league position, Le Havre are no pushovers, and even their three league defeats have been in relatively close matches.
However, this game looks like a very dangerous one for them. Marseille are amongst one of Ligue 1's highest-scoring sides, particularly at home, and the likes of Igor Paixao and Mason Greenwood will come into this one on good form.
Add in the fact that Marseille hammered Le Havre last time they visited the Stade Velodrome, and the clear prediction here is a home win.
Prediction: Marseille 3-0 Le Havre
Marseille vs Le Havre Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.
Tip 2: Marseille to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Marseille have not conceded a goal in their last three home matches).
Tip 3: Marseille to score at least two goals - Yes (Marseille have scored at least two goals in three of their last four league games).