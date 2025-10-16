Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18 2025

Marseille face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome this Saturday.

Ad

Marseille are currently in second place in Ligue 1, and are only a point behind current leaders PSG. Le Havre, meanwhile, are in 14th, and will be hoping to avoid any kind of relegation battle.

So can Marseille pick up another impressive win this weekend?

Marseille vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have an absolutely excellent record against Le Havre. They have won all of their last six meetings, dating all the way back to 2009, The last time they played Le Havre at the Stade Velodrome, they won 5-1.

Marseille are coming into this match on the back of a four-game winning streak across all competitions, and have scored some great victories. They beat PSG 1-0, and hammered Ajax 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

Le Havre have not won a match since August 31, but they have also avoided defeat in their last three games, which all ended in draws. Their last game saw them come from 0-2 down to draw with Rennes.

Marseille's home form in particular has been outstanding this season, as they have won all four of their matches at the Stade Velodrome. Moreover, they have scored 14 goals in front of their fans while only conceding two.

Le Havre have conceded ten goals so far. While this is fewer than eight other Ligue 1 sides this season, they have also scored just eight - fewer than every side apart from those four currently below them.

Ad

Trending

Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction

Despite their low league position, Le Havre are no pushovers, and even their three league defeats have been in relatively close matches.

However, this game looks like a very dangerous one for them. Marseille are amongst one of Ligue 1's highest-scoring sides, particularly at home, and the likes of Igor Paixao and Mason Greenwood will come into this one on good form.

Ad

Add in the fact that Marseille hammered Le Havre last time they visited the Stade Velodrome, and the clear prediction here is a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 3-0 Le Havre

Marseille vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.

Tip 2: Marseille to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Marseille have not conceded a goal in their last three home matches).

Tip 3: Marseille to score at least two goals - Yes (Marseille have scored at least two goals in three of their last four league games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More