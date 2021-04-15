Marseille vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday. Marseille have shown promise in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Lorient are currently in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side suffered a stunning 4-1 defeat against Lens last weekend and cannot afford a similar result in this game.

Marseille, on the other hand, have improved in recent weeks and find themselves in sixth place in the league table. Les Olympiens were held to a 3-3 draw by Montpellier in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Marseille vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Marseille have an impressive record against Lorient and have won 11 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Lorient have managed only five victories against Marseille and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Marseille. Lorient gave a good account of themselves on the day and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-W-W

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Marseille vs Lorient Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Marseille have a fully-fit squad and will need to name a strong team against Lorient. Duje Caleta-Car was sent off against Montpellier last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Duje Caleta-Car

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Thomas Fontaine and Jeremy Morel are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection against Marseille.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine, Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: None

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Lorient Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez; Jordan Amavi, Pol Lirola, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance, Dimitri Payet; Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Paul Nardi; Vincent Le Goff, Trevoh Chalobah, Julien Laporte, Andrew Gravillon, Houboulang Mendes; Yoane Wissa, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Armand Lauriente; Terem Moffi

Marseille vs Lorient Prediction

Marseille have overcome their troubles off the pitch this season but will need to take it up a notch as far as Ligue 1 is concerned. The French giants have talented players in their ranks and need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Lorient have struggled in Ligue 1 this season and will have to play out of their skins to take something away from this game. Marseille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Lorient

Also Read: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey Final 2020-21