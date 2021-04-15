Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

The FA Cup is back in action with a crucial semi-final fixture this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The two Premier League giants have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this match.

Chelsea are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel this year. The Blues thrashed Crystal Palace in their previous league encounter and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

Manchester City have been exceptional under Pep Guardiola this season and edged Borussia Dortmund to a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals earlier this week. The Cityzens are arguably the favourites to win the FA Cup this season and will be confident ahead of this match.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a good record against Manchester City and have won 68 games out of a total of 166 matches played between the two teams. Manchester City have managed 59 victories against Chelsea and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Manchester City. Chelsea struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will have to be more robust in this encounter.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Manchester City form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Manchester City Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic remains the only major injury concern for Chelsea going into this fixture. N'Golo Kante has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel and is likely to take his place in the team.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aguero has struggled this season

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked against Chelsea this weekend. Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, and Joao Cancelo were rested against Borussia Dortmund and are likely to get the nod for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

The fixture details for our #UCL semi-final tie against Real Madrid have been confirmed! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 15, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have exceeded expectations this season and their recent performances hold Pep Guardiola's tactics in good stead. The Cityzens have had their issues in knock-out matches, however, and will have to be wary of their opponents this weekend.

Chelsea are a formidable force and Thomas Tuchel will want to make a statement against the Premier League's best team on Saturday. Manchester City have been excellent this season, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City

