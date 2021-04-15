Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (2-4 agg.): Player Ratings as second-half comeback propels Pep Guardiola's men into semi-finals | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City overcame a feisty Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion in the UEFA Champions League earlier today an aggregate 4-2 margin to book a place in the semi-finals of Europe's premier competition and keep their fans' hopes of a quadruple alive. Borussia Dortmund put up a commendable fight at the Westfalenstadion but suffered a 2-1 defeat and might not be able to qualify for the competition this year.

Manchester City have now managed to overcome their quarterfinal curse and will face a powerful Paris Saint-Germain outfit in the next round of the competition. Guardiola's charges showed plenty of grit and composure and their impeccable talent served them well against Borussia Dortmund.

8 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reached his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final, now the joint-most in the history of the competition, alongside José Mourinho. Master. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BtUwe1YfYn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Manchester City prove their mettle against Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City predictably dominated the ball in the opening stages of the game but did have a few tense moments against the home side. Borussia Dortmund posed a threat on the counter and Jude Bellingham scored an exceptional goal in the first half-hour to give his side a crucial goal.

The goal kicked Pep Guardiola's side into life as Manchester City began to throw the kitchen sink at Borussia Dortmund. Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne managed to hit the post in the first half but the Germans stood their ground to go into half-time with the advantage.

Borussia Dortmund were impressive in the first half

Borussia Dortmund dropped back into a low block in the second half and Manchester City maintained their stranglehold. The Cityzens were gifted an excellent opportunity after a handball from Emre Can and Riyad Mahrez made no mistake with his penalty.

Manchester City benefitted from a surge of confidence after their equaliser and doubled Borussia Dortmund's misery as Phil Foden smashed home a second goal to give his side a modicum of comfort. Manchester City kept the ball well in the final stages of the game and eased past their opponents with a well-deserved 2-1 victory.

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

Borussia Dortmund did well against Manchester City

Marwin Hitz - 6.5/10

Marwin Hitz pulled off a few excellent saves to keep Manchester City at bay in the first half. The Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper cannot be faulted for the penalty but was beaten at his near post by Phil Foden in the second half.

Manuel Akanji - 5.5/10

Manuel Akanji was arguably the weakest link in Borussia Dortmund's defence and had his fair share of problems against Kevin De Bruyne. The centre-back was caught out of position on a few occasions in the second half and was visibly troubled by Manchester City.

Mats Hummels - 6.5/10

Mats Hummels was an important cog in his side's defence in his first half and made important interceptions to keep Manchester City out of the final third. The German veteran did have his problems in the second half but was not at fault for either goal.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6/10

Raphael Guerreiro had to be at his best against Riyad Mahrez and did well to keep the Algerian winger in his wide position on numerous occasions. The Portuguese full-back's defensive role meant that he was unable to push into Manchester City's half for much of the game.

Mateu Morey - 6/10

Mateu Morey had a few problems against Oleksandr Zinchenko but did manage to keep the Manchester City full-back quiet. The Borussia Dortmund man struggled against De Bruyne, however, and was lucky to escape a yellow card.

Emre Can is at it again pic.twitter.com/Nd4Uc5U04K — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 14, 2021

Emre Can - 4.5/10

Emre Can seemed to be having a good game after a positive first-half but committed yet another error to hand Manchester City a penalty after half-time. The former Liverpool midfielder suffered against compatriot Ilkay Gundogan and was not comfortable on the ball.

Mahmoud Dahoud - 6.5/10

Mahmoud Dahoud was impressive against Manchester City and put in a massive shift in the first half. The tenacious midfielder pulled off a few good runs against the Cityzens and Manchester City scored their second goal only seconds after he was taken off the pitch.

Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Jude Bellingham scored a magnificent opening goal to give Borussia Dortmund a first-half advantage and also had an impact in his own half as he blocked a goal-bound effort from Riyad Mahrez. The young Englishman was his side's best player on the night and was replaced by Julian Brandt towards the end of the second half.

⚫️🟡 Jude Bellingham (17 years, 289 days) becomes the second-youngest player ever to score in a knockout game, after Bojan Krkić in 2008 (17 years, 217 days)#UCL pic.twitter.com/yzRvgZ4ign — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

Ansgar Knauff - 6/10

Ansgar Knauff played out an interesting duel with Zinchenko on the left flank and did have his moments against the Manchester City defence. The teenage winger was replaced by Giovanni Reyna in the second half.

Marco Reus - 6.5/10

Marco Reus played his heart out against Manchester City and ventured forward on several occasions in search of an opening. The Borussia Dortmund captain also put in a defensive shift and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Erling Haaland was a thorn in Manchester City's side and took John Stones apart for Borussia Dortmund's first goal. The Norwegian striker was unable to fashion a chance in the penalty area, however, and was uncharacteristically quiet in the second half.

Substitutes

Reyna came on in the second half

Giovanni Reyna - 6/10

Giovanni Reyna came on in place of Asgar Knauff in the second half to inject the game with his creative energy. The American teenager did have a few bright moments but was largely outplayed by Manchester City's midfield.

Thorgan Hazard - 5.5/10

Thorgan Hazard did not see much of the ball in his cameo appearance as Manchester City dominated possession. The Belgian star failed to mark Phil Foden after coming on to the pitch and the away side scored its second goal as a result.

Julian Brandt - 6/10

Julian Brandt replaced the impressive Jude Bellingham against Manchester City and struggled to get on the ball against Pep Guardiola's side.

Steffen Tigges - 6/10

Steffen Tigges was a late substitute for Mateu Morey and was unable to have much of an impact on the game.

